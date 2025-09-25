Trump urges the Turkish Erdogan to stop buying Russian oil DW 25/09/2025





US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop buying Russian oil. Trump tried to put pressure on countries like India and China, as well as European countries such as Hungary, Slovakia and Hungary, to stop the energy trade with Russia in his attempt to force Moscow to accept a cease-fire by what is called “secondary sanctions”. During a meeting at the Oval Blanche Office on Thursday, Trump congratulated Erdogan as a “very hard man” who is “very respected” by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Vladimir Putin of Russia. “I would like to have stopped buying Russia oil while Russia continues this unleashing against Ukraine,” said Trump next to Erdogan. Erdogan made his first visit to Washington in six years, because the links between the countries of Ankara and NATO were tense by the refusal of Turkey to join the Western sanctions against Russia. He said that the Turkish president, who has been in power for over 20 years, “could have a great influence if he wanted it. At the moment, he is very neutral.” Since 2023, Turkey member of NATO has been the third Russian oil buyer after China and India, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. He did not give any sign of reduction of these links. How does Turkey extend its sphere of influence? To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video Trump hangs on the F-35 agreement if Turkey complies with The American chief suggested that he was ready to conclude an agreement with Turkey to sell him fighter planes F-35 if Ankara accepts his requests on Russian energy purchases. “I think he will manage to buy the things he wants to buy,” said Trump. The American leader was also asked when the American sanctions on the Turkish defense industry, which were imposed by the first Trump administration, would be lifted. Punitive measures responded to the purchase by Turkey of the S-400 anti-missile defense system in Russia. The sanctions could be lifted “very soon, replied Trump, adding:” If we have a good meeting, almost immediately “. Relations with the eyes of Turkey with American eyes reset with Trump Return To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video What does Trump say about others when he meets Erdogan? Trump also discussed the conflict in Syria, praising Erdogan for the role of Turkey in the conflict in Syria. Ankara and Washington supported the new government under President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, a former rebellious Islamist chief. Trump also said that he thought that “we are about to conclude an agreement” in Gaza, although the United States and Turkey have extremely different positions on this conflict. The United States remains the most faithful funder in Israel, while Erdogan used Its appearance in the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday To repeat his allegation according to which Israel commits a “genocide” against the Palestinians in the accusations of Gaza that Israel has denied several times. Published by: ZAC Crellin

