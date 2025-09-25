Four points to remember by Trumps Washington meet with Turkiyes Erdogan | New policies





American president Donald Trump welcomed his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the White House for the first time since 2019.

In a brief Oval Office press conference on Thursday, the two leaders gave journalists an overview of the problems they would discuss behind closed doors, including the sale of military equipment, trade and world conflicts.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

He is a very respected man. He respected a lot in his country and in all of Europe and in the world where they know him, said Trump, making a gesture towards Erdogan. It is an honor to have it.

While Trump has maintained friendly relations with Erdogan during his second term, the links between their two countries have been subject to pressure in recent years, in particular following the continuation of Turkiyes trade with Russia.

However, the two leaders sought to launch their relationship in a positive light at the Thursday meeting, followed by a joint lunch.

We have had a very good relationship for a long time, said Trump, adding, he is a hard man. It is a guy who is very obstinate. Usually I don't like people of opinion, but I still like this one.

Erdogan, for his part, said that he was very happy to return to the White House and hoped to carry Turkiye-US relations at a very different level.

Here are some of the key problems that the pair discussed during their big press conference:

Close to a Gaza Agreement

The meeting of the Oval Office of Thursdays comes a few days after Erdogan and Trump spoke to the United Nations General Assembly, where several world leaders have recognized the Palestinian state.

Trump himself met the Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the Assembly.

Although few details have emerged about the Trump Reunion, Trump officials would have presented their proposal to put an end to Gaza in Gaza.

This war killed at least 65,502 Palestinians and injured 167,376 more since its start in October 2023. An independent United Nations commission accused Israel of having committed genocide crime on the territory.

Thursday, questioned on this week's negotiations, Trump reiterated that he had a very large meeting with the representatives of the most powerful countries in the Middle East. He added that the United States was close to an agreement to end the war.

I think we can do that one, said Trump. I hope we can do it. Many people are dying, but we want the hostages to come back.

Trump stressed that the return of Israeli captives detained in Gaza both the living and the bodies of the deceased was a necessary condition for making a cease-fire.

The next step, he explained, was to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to emphasize that all the parties involved want the war to end.

I believe in the peace efforts that Mr. Trump directs, added Erdogan.

The Turkish chief had been among the participants in Reunion, as well as representatives of Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump tells Putin time to stop in Ukraine

Trump has also been committed several times to end the invasion of Ukraine Russia, which began in February 2022 and resulted in a slow war.

But in brief remarks Thursday concerning the war, Trump briefly acute Erdogan for his country continued trade with Russia.

I would like to have ceased to buy Russia oil while Russia continues this unleashing against Ukraine, Trump said.

Earlier this week, Trump made the headlines when he posted on social networks that he thought that Ukraine can reconquer the whole territory that Russia has captured since the start of the invasion.

It was suddenly from the front for the American president, whose administration has long argued that Ukraine should cede an occupied territory to reach peace.

At the press conference on Thursday, Trump also reprimanded Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuing the war in Ukraine, calling him a waste of human life.

Russia has spent millions and millions of dollars in bombs, missiles, ammunition and lives their lives. And they won practically no land, said Trump. I think it's time to stop, I really do it.

Commercial offers and sanctions

One of the most anticipated elements of the Thursday meeting was the prospect that the United States could take back commercial military aircraft with Turkiye.

In 2019, during Trumps' first term as president, the United States withdrew Turkiye from a program that saw Washington Sell F-35 sophisticated fighter planes to the Allies.

The United States expressed fears at the time that the use of Turkiyes in Russian technology could result in the collection of US military data.

But Thursday, Trump suggested that he could raise sanctions against the sale of such planes in Turkiye if his meeting with Erdogan went well.

I know he wants the F-35, and he wanted Trump to Erdogan said. And were talking about it very seriously.

The pair also planned to discuss the transfer of fighter planes F-16. The United States had approved the sale of F-16s in Turkiye in January 2024 after membership in the Turkish parliament Ratifiedswedens.

When he was asked if he was ready to conclude an agreement to sell F-35, Trump said about Erdogan, I think hell managed to buy the things he wants to buy.

Trump also said that he could raise sanctions against the Turkiyes defense industries very soon, adding: if we have a good meeting, almost immediately.

Major announcement to come on Syria

During the press conference on Thursday, Trump also took the time to rent Erdogan for his efforts as governments in Syria torn by the war.

He also teased that he would make a major announcement later in the day on Syria, but did not develop.

Syria had faced a civil war of almost 14 years last December, when a rebellious offensive overthrew the government of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Since the fall of the government of Al-Assads, the Trump administration has started to raise sanctions against Syria which have been designed to combat human rights violations under the former president.

During the Thursday meeting, Trump credited Erdogan for having paved the way for the repair of sanctions in Syria. He also congratulated Erdogan for his role in the withdrawal of al-Assads.

I think President Erdogan is the one who is responsible for Syria, for successful struggle to rid Syria of his former chief, said Trump. I think this man is responsible. He does not take responsibility, but it is actually a great success.

Trump added, I removed sanctions to let them breathe because these sanctions were very strong.

Al Jazeera's correspondent, Kimberly Halkett, described the Reunion of Thursdays as a really optics for the Turkish leader, noting that Erdogan had been frozen for Washington for four years and now has been taking something from a victory tour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/25/four-takeaways-from-donald-trumps-meeting-with-turkiyes-president-erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos