A radical agreement of $ 500 million with Vanuatu, the so-called Nakamal pact, was suspended at the last minute. Vanuatu has since announced that he would sign a new police agreement with China. Then, a main defense treaty with Papua New Guinea was suspended at the last minute while Albanian was in town to sign the agreement due to concerns within the PNG government. The Prime Minister suggested that the agreement should be signed in the coming weeks, but it has not yet been inked. The Prime Minister of PNG, James Marape and Albanese, announcing the new LNR Nations team, but not a defense treaty. Credit: Kate Geraghty All these agreements with the Pacific nations have the same purpose: to contain an increase in Chinese in the region and to ensure that Australia is the exclusive or dominant security partner for these island nations. But the offers rich in cash and poor in loans monitoring and the assistance of the Chinese Communist Party continue to come to the Pacific, and they develop me Agenda Albanés, at least in part.

The five-day court trip to the United States seems to have been a success, mainly. Albanese finally met US President Donald Trump, although briefly, and more importantly, obtained a meeting of the White House with the president on October 20. The Prime Minister will be one of the last three leaders of the G20 to have an official meeting with Trump, 11 months since the re -election of the presidents. Loading Australian governments plan to implement a ban on social media for children under the age of 16 have been welcomed by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. However, the Minister of Communications Anika Wells should have been in Brisbane dealing with the triple Zero Mess optus rather than New York. Albanese has also joined Western countries, notably Great Britain, Canada and France, to officially recognize Palestine, exasperating Israel and the United States, and described the targets of reduction of Australian 2035 emissions. But he could not obtain a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York to settle the dispute as to this country or this country will host the Cop Climate Change Year conference.

After listening to Trumps Wild Speech to the United Nations General Assembly, which has reprimanded himself against climate change, urging European countries to spread immigration and even more, the Albanses at the first address in the Assembly have emphasized the multilateral approach of Australias, his belief in the need for action for climate change and announced a plan to find a two -year -old United Nations security. But the vision of Albanes of Australias is placed in the world and its plan of Australian foreign policy still so slightly reorient of the United States while standing as a bulwark against China in the Pacific cannot and will not be achieved quickly. Albanese speaks with Vanuatu jotham napat counterpart this month. Credit: Michael Read Mike Pezzullo, former secretary of internal affairs, assistant defense secretary and a China hawk, criticizes the approach of Albanés foreign policy. He was dismissed for fault by the current government and can have an ax to grind, but he also has a serious point to emphasize. The former Mandarin maintains that everything that Albanians do on the world scene is secondary to the most consecutive question of Australian strategic policy: how to dissuade and if necessary to confront Chinas from the use of military force to reach its ends in relation to the subjugation of Taiwan and achieving its territorial objectives in the Eastern China Sea and the Sea of ​​China.

We do nothing, to say to Trump [that] If you want our help in a potential military conflict, we must have a continuous dialogue on this one thing, which is China and how far you [Trump] are ready to go militarily. Trump is wrongly considered a transactional figure. It is not. It is a relational figure. He deals with relationships and works better with the people he trusts. For Pezzullo, the main thing is that Albanese and Trump must develop the type of close relationship where the two men can drop the phone and speak, or expel staff from the oval office, close the door and speak one by one. Although the Prime Minister and the President have spoken at least six times and will soon meet, until this meeting occurs, the relationship of pairs will remain subune. At a time when the Aukus submarine pact is being examined and the United States turned to Australia to obtain answers on the question of whether, or to what extent we would participate or welcome American forces if a war started in Taiwan, for example, it is a source of concern.