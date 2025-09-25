PM Modi says that the TPS reform to facilitate tax burden as the economy is gaining strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has Thursday, September 25, 2025) said that India lays the foundations for the next decades with his determination to Atmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India), stressing that the self-affair is a necessity, not an option.

There can be greater helplessness than depending on others. In the changing world, the more a country depends on the others, the more its growth will be compromised, which is why it is no longer acceptable that India depends on anyone; We must become independent, said Mr. Modi, while inaugurating the third edition of the International Uttar Pradesh show at India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.

He urged entrepreneurs and innovators to design commercial models that advance autonomy and have stressed that only high -quality, friendly and sustainable products can gain global recognition for Swadeshi products.

Stressing the reforms of goods and services, the Prime Minister said that he had brought significant relief to consumers while energizing trade and industry. TPS reforms will bring more savings to households every month, and this economy will further strengthen the history of growth, he said.

In the search for an India developed by 2047, Mr. Modi said that despite global uncertainties, India tracke a new course. A young and qualified workforce, a base of dynamic consumers and democratic stability make India one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world, he noted.

Turning to the Uttar Pradesh economy, the Prime Minister said that the state is full of extraordinary possibilities. In recent years, a connectivity revolution has reduced logistics costs. Uttar Pradesh has become the state with the most highways and international airports, and projects such as the dedicated freight corridor and the defense corridor make it an industrial center.

He noted that the production of AK-203 rifle in collaboration with Russia should start in Uttar Pradesh and that the defense corridor will stimulate the manufacture of weapons. A large installation of semiconductors near Grand Noida will make the state essential to India technological autonomy, he said.

Tourism destination

Mr. Modi added that initiatives like Namami Ganges and a district, a product (ODOP) promotes cruise tourism and heritage, closing the Uttar Pradesh firmly on the global map. Targeting the congress, he said that previous governments were in charge of people with excessive taxes, while his government has reduced inflation and increased income.

The chief minister of the UP Yogi Adityanath, speaking during the event, said that the State is quickly becoming a global hub for information technology, semiconductors and the manufacture of electronics, contributing to more than 55% of India mobile phone production and more than 50% of the production of mobile components. The main national and global companies are investing in semiconductors and, recognizing its importance, the state gave it the status of an industry, said Adityanath.

Citing the improvement of the law and the order and a solid transport network, the Minister of Chief said that the State offers a favorable investment climate that attracts investors. Industry, the academic world, research centers and society as a whole must work together for an autonomous and developed India. This trade fair is a vital platform for this objective. Up will allow its image of bimaru to become the growth engine of Viiksit Bharat, he added.