



In a world where powerful men seem free to behave in a corrupt way, hypocritically and with almost complete sexual incontinence, a shakespearean piece in which powerful men behave corruptly, hypocritically and with an almost complete sexual incontinence, we will say, say, a little on the nose. To be just for the adaptation of Emily Burns of this so-called “problem game”, she rather sharpened her narrative edges and has deposited almost everything that does not serve this linear scenario, probably in order to clarify the inequalities of a patriarchal government system and point to the way many rotations are. Thus, the first images, projected on a giant steel back wall (design by Frankie Bradshaw), are from Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson. Subtlety is not the agenda. And the lack of nuances extends to the lines, speeches and images repeated throughout the play, as if the public could not trust to draw its own inferences from the history of morality which takes place on the nun Novice Isabellas Impossible Dilemma in which the only way to save his condemned brother Claudio is to put his virginity to his oppressor Angelo. The director Burns tries to sculpt a controversy of the raw material of Shakespeares, but is finally confused by the bizarre motifs and the contemporary misogyny of the play, which leaves Isabella blocked in a modern interpretation which offers him anywhere. In the end, its apparent release (no spoilers) is just as unsatisfactory as to yield to the male order. Among the difficulties with which production is fighting, there is much to appreciate. The effective set of Bradshaws is a giant metal box, with flying perspects leaves to transmit the cells of the prison, and a majestic score of the Zohars Asaf, highlighting a magnificently atmospheric choir of 16 rooms, would only be improved if it was sung live, rather than recorded. Adam James making his RSC debut at RSC is magnificent as Duke Vincentio, balancing his benign tyranny with a well -judged alter ego as a vicar in visit manipulating procedures in order to save Claudio. Tom Mashrsdales Angelo is Weaselly and sinister, just as real politicians have been encouraged to revise, while the Islamic State Hainsworth brings both fragility and rage to its representation of erroneous Isabella, even if it cannot completely claim the play for it. There is also a strong support in several smaller roles, notably Natasha Jayetilekes, Oli Higginsons, desperate, Claudio and Valentine Hansons, rather perplexed stone. It is worth noting that the vast majority of actors are beginners with the company, which suggests either an open -minded approach to casting under the current direction only in their second season, or a wholesale rejection of the old order. Other elements work less well, the Gimmicky video cameras on stage in the final act, for example, are too distracting, too deliberately television, but it is a decent attempt to give meaning to a piece that often refuses to be intelligently struggling for the modern public. I just want it not to work so strongly at his argument.

