



China sets climatic objectives

Xi Jinping criticizes Trump's energy policy



While the United States under Trump has rejected climate change as “dizzy”, Xi Jinping is ambitious. China provides massive investments in renewable energies. Towards the United States, there is a pew. Chinese head of state Xi Jinping has introduced new climate protection objectives for his country and has thus transferred a clear opposite position for us, Donald Trump. In a video approach in Beijing on a summit of the UN-oriented climate-oriented climate, XI counts that greenhouse gas emissions should decrease from seven to ten percent by 2035. Without naming the United States, he criticized LNDER, which controlled the global net energy transition. According to Chinese plans, the installed performance of wind and solar energy production is to reach 3600 Gigawatt (GW), which corresponds to more than six times the 2020 stand. For comparison: in Germany, the installed performance of renewable energies was almost 190 GW at the end of 2024, as announced by the Federal Network Agency in January. In addition, the proportion of non -fossil fuels in energy consumption in China is expected to increase by more than 30% by 2035, Xi said. Change Grne is the requirement of the hour. The Community of States should remain on the right track, even if “Some Lnder” acted against this trend. On the other hand, Trump had rejected climate change in his speech on Tuesday before the United Nations General Assembly. “It's vertigo Gree that the world has ever been served,” said Trump. He criticized LND as EU member states and China for the use of renewable energies. Under Trump, the American government pursues a policy of “energy domination” which focuses on the production and export of, natural gas and coal, but also nuclear energy. The United States has also left Trump for the second time compared to the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The European Union, for its part, has difficulty agreeing on a new climate target for 2040. This thwarted the PLNE to submit a destination for 2035 to the United Nations until a deadline this month. Instead, the EU develops a document to be presented by the Reuters news agency. This provides for a reduction in emissions between 66.3 and 72.5% by 2035 to the status of 1990.

