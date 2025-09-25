Discussions with “incredibly productive” India, Trump and Modi share a “very positive” relationship: American official





On the diplomatic level, the manager said that the candidate of the American ambassador to India and the special envoy for South Asia and the Central Sergio Gor is one of the people closest to the president. “He will be confirmed very soon and will be the American representative in New Delhi. I think that shows the importance that the president attaches to this relationship (US-India,” said the official. The official also stressed that the first meeting of the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly was with the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar. Describing the meeting of an hour on Monday as “incredibly productive”, the manager said that talks covered a wide range of questions, including trade, defense and technology. While recognizing that there was “a little turbulence” in the links, the manager of the briefing, stressed that President Trump is frank on his opinions and “not shy when he is frustrated by the countries”, which offers a transparent vision of American positions. “We are frank with our friends and we see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as a really partner of the future,” said the manager. During the continuous purchase of Russian oil by India, the manager confirmed that the case had been raised during the bilateral meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar earlier this week. The problem was “absolutely discussed because it is discussed in every commitment we have … The president has been incredibly clear. He wants to end the war in Ukraine. He does not want income to go through Russia … It was clear with our European partners. It was clear with India. So we raise this with every opportunity that we want to cut for this Russian president) submitted, “said the official. Answering questions about the United States without similar pressure on China, the manager said that the Trump administration was dealing in Beijing “in its own right, and they hear many of these messages.” India, said the manager, is certainly not different from the continuous pressure that the Trump administration places elsewhere, including on the European Union, which must also hear this “difficult” message. The manager also cited a bipartite bill at the US Congress, co -packed by 85 senators, which offers 500% prices on countries buying Russian oil, adding that the current 25% rate imposed by Washington “does not seem so bad” in comparison. “But we continue to put pressure on these countries to stop, to reduce income with regard to Russian energy,” said the official. The Trump administration imposed an additional 25% rate on India as a penalty for its Russian oil purchases, taking the total levies imposed in the country at 50%, among the highest in the world.

