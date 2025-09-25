Trump asks Erdogan to stop Russian oil purchases in the midst of Ukraine War talks





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! President Donald Trump said Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan could prove to be extremely influential to end the Russian war in Ukraine “if he wants”. Trump, who in recent weeks has more and more demanded that NATO allies will have stopped all Russian oil purchases to block the funding of the Russian president Vladimir Poutines War Chest, have paid the attention of Erdoan while speaking to journalists from the oval office. “I think he could have a great influence if he wants,” said Trump, sitting next to Erdoan. “Right now, he is very neutral. He likes to be neutral. I too, as being neutral.” Trump “ dramatically '' changes adjustment to Ukraine, but experts warn that Putin is still waiting for action “But he is someone if he was involved, the best thing he could do is buy Russia oil and gas,” added Trump. The president told journalists that the two main problems he planned to discuss with the Turkish chief was “war” and “trade”. “I would like to stop it to buy oil from Russia. While Russia continues this unleashing against Ukraine,” said Trump. “Ashamed.” “Putin should stop,” he added. Trump makes fun of NATO allies to finance the war against themselves '' with Russian energy purchases Erdoan said he was planning to discuss the sale of the United States F-35 to Turkey, who, during Trumps, the first mandate, the United States prevented Ankara from obtaining a Russian air defense system to fear that Moscow can get their hands on American technology. Trump Thursday did not say if he would agree to raise the ban or use it to negotiate the end of Turkish Russian oil imports. Ankara is the third Russian importer behind India and China. But while India has already had secondary prices There is slapped and negotiations with China remain underway, Turkey has so far escaped Trump's secondary tariff threats, although Trump said the prices would also be on the agenda. Click here to obtain the Fox News app Trump said on Thursday that the United States and Turkey were “in great shape” when it comes to concluding a possible agreement on F-16 fighter planes, but did not indicate whether it also expanded to the F-35. “We are talking about it very seriously,” said Trump. “He needs certain things, and we need certain things, and we will come to a conclusion by the end of the day.”

