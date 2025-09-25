What to expect when President Trump attends the Ryder Cup





Farmingdale, NY, if two things have long kept President Donald attracts attention, his New York and his golf course. This week, the two are under the spotlight. So where would it be Friday?

Continuing a series of high-level appearances during major sporting events, Trump should attend the day of the opening of the Ryder Cup with Bethpage Black, the course welcoming the confrontation between teams from the United States and Europe.

Although no official arrival time was made public, several sources have informed the PGA of the logistics plans of the Americas confirmed to athletics that Trump should arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon, just before the second match session at 12:25 p.m., the sources spoke in the state of anonymity due to increased security around Trump's visit.

Although Trump arrives in the middle of Friday activities, his appearance will create a day stress test for the event organized at one of the five public courses in the Bethpage State Park in Long Island.

I hope hell inspires us with victory. I think hell is a great strength for us to have many people on our side, said Bryson Dechambeau, who plays for the American team but was also appointed by Trump last month to be president of a sports and fitness advice. It will be an electrical environment, he added.

More than 50,000 fans are expected at Bethpage Black, arriving by all the means of transport for an event best known for emblematic opening shots against a rising sun with wrapped stands.

Gates will open at 5 a.m. Friday, the PGA warning fans to anticipate improved safety measures and additional restrictions. All the participants of the massive gallery surrounding the first TEE and the 18th green, as well as in the clubhouse, will be subject to TSA style screening points.

Participants in tickets are strongly invited to arrive as soon as possible, the PGA announced in a statement on Wednesday and should budget additional time while they plan their day.

The PGA added: Customers should expect temporary delays moving in areas accessible to the public inside and outside the Bethpage Golf course. These areas can briefly become restricted or frozen spaces before, during or after the event.

On Thursday, a new fence was erected on the sprawling property. At night, the area should be swept by the secret services, after which the areas around the clubhouse and the first TEE will be treated as bubbles with intense security measures, the sources said.

Certain articles generally authorized during the main golf events will not be authorized on Friday in the first T-shirt or club-night district of the golf course, including portable folding chairs, containers of isolated drinks, large umbrellas and ramps.

We do not know if President Trump will remain in a suite, as he did during a recent Yankees match, or browse the golf course. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

Three weeks ago, Trumps was visited by the organizers of the Tennis final for American open men to delay the start of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner by 30 minutes while the rescue lines filled the place outside the Arthur Ashe stadium. Many fans arrived at their seats more than an hour after the start of the match.

On Friday, once there in Bethpage, Trump will be squarely in the middle of a show. The 45th Ryder Cup should be a partisan business, one in its favor. During the opening ceremony on Wednesday, the team captains Keegan Bradley (United States) and Luke Donald (Europe) each recognized Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, a democrat, generating heavy hua of several thousand fans.

We still don't know how Trump intends to see the competition. While the president and his entourage could occupy a secure luxury suite at the Arthur Ashe stadium and the Yankee Stadium for a recent memory of September 11, golf is a mobile game played on a few hundred acres. The organizers expect him to consider the early afternoon four games of a headquarters in the first row of the gallery.

We do not know where Trump plans to watch play after the first shooting in the afternoon and how long he expects to stay there.

A White House spokesperson has offered no details when he was contacted for details of Trumps plans, citing security problems.

Justin Rose, a European making his seventh appearance of the Ryder Cup, told journalists on Wednesday that, according to all the accounts, the president will not necessarily be on the Tee box with us or wandered in the course.

This does not mean that his presence will not be felt. The ties of the asset with professional golf course are long and in diapers. Everything, from the organization of PGA Tour golf events and LIV in its various stations, to play relaxed rounds with Tiger Woods and Rory McILroy, to appear on the YouTube channel Dechambaus, at landing, then to lose, to welcome homework for the PGA 2022 championship. This major championship, past of Trump Bedminster Hills after the events of January 6, 2021, is managed by the same responsible organization of the Ryder Cup the PGA of America.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER, player No. 1 in the world and the American headliner, said this week that Trump occurred occasionally by call or by SMS after tournament victories.

I don't think he intends to address us as a team, said Scheffler, but I'm sure if things go well, hear him this week.

Bradley, the American captain, said that he was certainly not concerned that Trump was a distraction of his team or the event.

Whenever you can be around a current president is a fairly phenomenal thing, Bradley has said, but when you represent your country in a place like Bethpage Black in New York, being the president to support you is something that is absolutely incredible. I am really grateful to him to have done it for us.

In June, Trump went to the field for the Club World Cup award ceremony at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, presenting the cup and individual medals to the Chelsea Premier League team. He should not appear on Sunday in Bethpage for the presentation of the Ryder Cup.

(Top Photo of President Trump: Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6661732/2025/09/25/donald-trump-ryder-cup-visit-bethpage-black-ny/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos