Prose-Conont appeared in the community, speaking of the 2029 presidential election from now on a good strategy, is it too rushed?

Jakarta – The age of the red and white prabowo wardrobe underlier-gibran rakabuming raka is not even a year. However, former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi echoes the Duo Prabowo-Gibran campaign for two periods.

In fact, the campaign was informed of all the volunteers who were loyal and solid with Jokowi. In addition, Jokowi specifically ordered volunteers to support the Prabowo-Gibran government for two periods. From the start, I ordered like this to support the government of President Prabowo-Gibran for two periods, “said Jokowi on Friday 9/19/2025).

Jokowi's declaration has received various reactions from various parties. The Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the Géritra Party, Titik Soeharto, said that at that time, President Prabowo Suubianto might not have thought of the political stages in the next five years.

You also did not think about the next five years, said Titik, when he was met in the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday (09/24/2025).

Titik said the task of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2024-2029 carried out by Prabowo was not even finished and has not been running for a year.

Likewise, PKB Jazilul Fawaid’s vice-president (Watem) evaluated Jokowi's orders to make Prabowo-Gibran for two periods are still too early.

Ojo is difficult (don't rush). If this is not the time to pray, do not call the call to prayer. Leave Pak Prabowo, which is now active in creation, “said Jazilul in the Parliament complex, Jakarta, Monday (09/22/2025).

The same story was expressed by the Executive Director of the Voxpol Center Research and Consulting, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago. According to him, Jokowi's statement was too rushed. Criticism, criticism. What is the volunteer response? President of the DPP of the popular struggle (PERUSA), Norman Hadinegoro is perpendicular to the orders of Jokowi to support Prabowo-Gibran for two periods. We are ready to support, he said.

For more details, the following interview, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, linked Jokowi to volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran two periods.

What is your point of view linked to the Jokowi Declaration asking for volunteers to support the Prabowo-Gibran duo for two periods?

Jokowi has not retired to talk about volunteers, always speaking about the permanence of power.

Are you sorry or normal with two periods of encouragement?

It is regrettable, its level should be time to become a statesman, but become a politician who seems to be thirsty for power.

Why do you see like that. Is it too fast?

Not yet served a year, isn't it part of the context of two periods when the people have trouble surviving difficulty in economic crush.

In your opinion, the request for Jokowi volunteers to support the two periods of interest?

Jokowi asked volunteers to support Perio de Prabowo-Gibran for two periods, for people or for power. It must be questioned.

Your prediction. Will the prabowo-gibran duo continue?

The inauguration of the first firm in the history of the vice-president was not present at the State Palace, how the history of two periods. Even a year was not considered a set of president / vice-president, AKA starting to find its respective steps.

But, you see Jokowi's maneuver that echoes two periods. How?

He practices political style to the right of the left.

In the past, there was a statement that I will return solo to become an ordinary people, when retirement stopped and has become a spectator. But it's still Cawecawe too.