



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that despite global disturbances and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Addressing the rally after inaugurating the International Up show (Upits), said PM, Bharat Jaise Desh Ko Kisi by Nirbhar Rehna, Ab Manzoor Nahi HaiDespite global disturbances and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. The disturbances do not bother us, but even in these circumstances, we are looking for new directions. Read also: PM Modi in the Grand Noida and Rajasthan today: know the full route and key programs here The Upits-2025 fair, under the Ultimate Sourcing theme begins here, takes place from September 25 to 29. In the midst of all these disturbances, he added India to strengthen the foundations of the next decades. Our resolution and mantra are Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing can be more helpless than depending on others. The more a country remains dependent on the others, the more its growth will remain compromised Modi has said that recent structural TPS reforms should give new wings to the history of India's growth and lead to greater economies for the people. He said the government has introduced reforms into the indirect tax regime by implementing TPS in 2017, an important step towards strengthening the economy, followed by new reforms in September this year. “We are not going to stop here … As the economy is further strengthened, the tax burden will continue to drop … With the blessings of the compatriots, the TPS reforms will continue,” said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi has also highlighted several government initiatives, such as the exemption from individuals winning until 12 Lakh per year of income tax and the implementation of TPS 2.0 reforms, declaring that these measures will lead to greater economy for citizens. He also talked about the development of a robust defense sector, noting that India builds an ecosystem where each component proudly carries the “Made in India” label. He announced that the production of AK-203 rifles will soon start in a new Uttar Pradesh factory, established in collaboration with Russia. Also read: H-1B Visa Fee Shock: What does that mean for India, China and the United States? Who wins, who loses? Explain Modi highlighted the importance of self -sufficiency, urging increased investments in research and innovation. He noted that each product that can be made in India should be made in India. Despite global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, Modi invited international investors, saying that India's growth trajectory remains strong and attractive. American-Indian relations PM Modi's declaration arrives at a time when New Delhi's relationship with Washington DC faces turbulence. The surprise of Donald Trump's Visa H-1B fees of $ 100,000 (~ 90 Lakh) sparked a panic wave, leaving technological giants, including Meta and Microsoft, on the edge. India was recorded as the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, representing 71% of approved beneficiaries. Read also: H1B Visa News: White House said, not annual costs and not necessary to reintegrate us Trump, in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, said that China and India are the “main donors” of the Ukraine War by continuing to buy Russian oil. The Trump Administration has imposed an additional 25% rate in New Delhi as a penalty for its Russian oil purchases, taking the total of the samples imposed on India by the United States at 50%, among the highest in the world. India has called the unjustified and unreasonable United States prices. Meanwhile, the RBI Bulletin said on Wednesday that TPS reform will have a positive impact on the Indian economy by promoting the ease of business, retail price reduction and strengthening engine growth engines. On the 50% rate imposed by the United States on Indian shipments, the article said that its immediate impact could be specific to the sector, given that around 45% of India goods exports to the United States are exempt from prices, including sectors constituting major export products, in particular smartphones and pharmaceutical products. Read also: America is not the only Western nation closing its doors to the qualified Indians However, despite the high uncertainties of commercial policy, the exports of goods showed resilience in April-August 2025-26, according to the report. “While the imposition of important American import prices has brought winds-contrary to national macro-work, developments have since highlighted the resilience of the economy,” he said, adding that the upgrading of sovereign S&P rating was a recognition of its strong macro-founds. (It's a story in development)

