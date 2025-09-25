Trump closing warning: Federal employees could lose jobs | Donald Trump News





The American president warns against mass federal dismissals if the financing agreement fails in the middle of the closure battle with the Democrats.

September 25, 2025

President Donald Trumps The Administration has increased the challenges in a confrontation with the Democrats of the US Senate for a partial closure of the partial government, threatening to permanently withdraw workers from certain federal agencies if funding is exhausted next week.

Wednesday evening, the White Houses Budget and Budget Office (OMB) which played a key role in the Trumps campaign to reduce government size sent a memo to federal agencies. He asked the ministries to identify the programs, projects and activities where discretionary financing will be launched on October 1 if the US Congress does not adopt the legislation to keep the federal government open.

Programs that do not benefit from a infusion of compulsory credits will bring the weight of a closure, he said.

The service note, which the White House shared with the media, told the agencies to submit their force reduction plans proposed to the CMOB and to publish opinions to the employees if they are finally closed.

The federal government has been on the brink of its 15th partial closure since 1981 because the legislators do not agree on a discretionary financing plan for the new financial year, or approximately a quarter of the budget of 7 billions of dollars.

On September 19, the House of Representatives controlled by Le Républicain adopted a draft decree to finance the government until November 21. The Senate Democrats have rejected it, demanding that any legislation cancels the recent reductions in health care programs.

This is an intimidation attempt, said the Democrat chief of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, in response to the OMB note. Donald Trump has dismissed federal workers since the first day so as not to govern, but to scare.

It is an intimidation attempt.

Donald Trump has dismissed federal workers since the day onenot to govern, but to scare.

It is not new and has nothing to do with the funding of the government.

These unnecessary layoffs will be canceled in court or on pic.twitter.com/m4mms6tfgs

Chuck Schumer (@Senschumer) September 25, 2025

By raising the shoulders of the threat of mass layoffs is a change of approach for the Democrats compared to the beginning of this year, when a closure was avoided.

Since the first week of the Trump administration, Schumer has mocked against the chief of Hab, Russ Vought, calling for his dangerous plans for workers and the United States.

Trump has carried out a campaign to reduce the federal civil workforce by 2.4 million members since January. About 300,000 federal civilian workers will have left their job by the end of 2025, said Scott Kupor, director of the staff management office, at the Reuters news agency in August.

About 154,000 of these employees accepted the buyouts and will remove the wage bill of American governments on September 30, on the last day of the exercise of governments.

When the Congress faced a financing struggle in March, Schumer and the best democrats worried about how Trump could use a government closure to propel the reduction in the workforce of the federal government.

Schumer voted with nine other Democrats from the Senate in March to issue the necessary votes to adopt the financing of Stopgap. Many basic democrats, including chamber leaders, criticized leaders for not resisting the republican administration.

So far, Republican leaders have prevented themselves from negotiating with the Democrats.

These dedicated workers have nothing to do with the current political and political disputes that brought us to the edge of a closure, Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland democrat who represents many federal workers near the capital of nations, in a press release.

He described the Trumps style blackmail to threaten the mafia.

