In an authoritarian society, the truth is often completely deleted, malicious distorted or overshadowed by propaganda. A rare overview of the true nature of tyranny was accidentally revealed during the military parade of September 3 while the Chinese Communist Party (CCC) celebrated the 80th anniversary of the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War.

The event itself was based on a great lie that it was the CCP which was the champion of the defense of the Chinese people and defeated the Japanese invasion. Perhaps only a very small percentage of Chinese know today that Chiang Kai-Shek () led the troops of the Republic of China (ROC), with many young men and women sacrificing their life in the war against Japan.

The aim of such an extravagant demonstration of military power goes beyond the Chinese president Xi Jinpings () the intention of invading Taiwan militarily and removing the spirit of the Chinese people. He also tries to claim the status of superpower with the fire power to counter the alliance of democratic and free countries.

However, most Chinese workers still gain wages no better than the Third World. The Chinese middle class has disappeared in the blink of an eye after national fist locks with fists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the richness of the peoples was lost as the housing bubble bursts. Its economic problems could be worse than the great depression of 1929 in the United States. The high unemployment rate does not provide a prosperous future for young people. So many are flat.

It is clear that by spending $ 6.48 billion only for the military parade, XI does not care about poverty, famine or recent floods of floods and earthquakes that hit China.

Where there is no future for young people, there is no future for the country. In addition, military power does not justify a status of superpower, because it can hardly correspond to the soft power of humanity, civility and the creativity of a free country. In addition, only the rule of law can release a country.

An occasional conversation before the parade between XI and Russian President Vladimir Putin was uninstantially disseminated when Putin suggested that even eternal life could be carried out because of biotechnology innovations, and XI happily responded that organ transplants could easily prolong the lifespan at 150 years, which makes his 70 -year -old child.

Stories painting a horrible image of the harvesting company of rampant organs in China have circulated online: a 15 -year -old student of the school named Hu Xinyu () disappeared from his school campus in 2022, and a praise described how a high retirement official had many organ transplants. Many young people have disappeared, more involving civil servants.

It is undoubtedly that the two most notorious dictators in the world have in common the interest of prolonging their lives. As implicit, it could be at the expense of others by taking their organs, especially young people. Isn't that scary? The boastful of prolonging a human life at 150 years really reflects the worst inhumanity of all the measures.

The story has recorded that more than 2000 years ago, the most ruthless emperor Qin Shihuang (), who built the large wall by ensuring his people, sent the Alchemist Xu Fu () with 3000 girls and 3,000 boys east in Japan in search of a mythical elixir for immortality.

The similarities of these dictators show that their arrogance invariably remains coherent in time.

Ironically, the 21st century witnessed the corrupt government in Nepal overthrew by generation Z, and an interim prime minister elected by the Discord messaging application. Where there is a will, there is a means. The power of people will finally prevail over the dictatorship.

James Jy HSU is a retired professor of theoretical physics.