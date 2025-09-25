Open this photo in the gallery: The leader of the Rector Uk Nigel Farage speaks alongside his deputy, Richard Tice, outside the Bank of England on Thursday.Henry Nicholls / AFP / Getty images

Among the many images that we associate with the Brexit British campaign, the red voting bus that has traveled the country promoting wealth to be won by leaving the European Union is resonated to date.

We send the EU 350 million per week. Financing of our NHS [National Health Service] Instead, said sticker on the side of the bus, which has become one of the most durable symbols in the campaign.

There was only one problem: it was not true.

Next year will mark 10 years since Great Britain voted from 51.9% to 48.1% to leave the EU. Brexit supporters have promised that it would be the start of great things: a drop in inflation, a drop in food prices, a drop in energy prices, a drop in clothing costs, a reduction in alcohol costs. This would ignite an economic renaissance like no other.

As my father often reminded me: if something seems too good to be true, it is probably.

Of course, few infallible advantages that have been advanced by Brexits supporters have come true. In most cases, it was just the opposite. A large part of the leave campaign was built on a bed of lies.

One of the greatest boosters, the former leader of the Conservative Party, Prime Minister and Bouffon in disgrace Boris Johnson, has long left the political scene. Other partners in the campaign abandoned by arguing that the advantages of the decision are approaching and withdrew in moderate silence.

No doubt, the most effective defender in Brexit was Nigel Farage. In 2016, when the vote was taken, he led the British independence party.

Charismatic champion of the cause of leave, Mr. Farage urged the British not to miss this opportunity to restore their country to greatness. But far from slipping into shame, given the way things have proven to be, Mr. Farage has become stronger than ever as the leader of the British reform party. It is a testament not only to its undeniable charm, but also with unshakable, incredible and unshakeable madness of the average British voter.

His party has now directed polls in Britain in the past six months. If an election took place tomorrow, Mr. Farage would probably be the next Prime Minister of the country. This, the man who convinced the majority of the British public to vote for a decision that has made the years, even decades. It is like rewarding the captain of the Titanic with a new ship and a sea with even more icebergs.

How did Mr. Farage do it? By calling on one of the most based emotions as we do, have: fear. This summer, Mr. Farage and his party led a campaign in Britain without law. In this document, they claimed that the Londoners were afraid of walking in their streets at night because the undocumented migrants were on women and girls in bulk and threatened. He suggested that the country was on the precipice of the collapse of society. The part of the games to expel more than 600,000 asylum seekers received resounding support.

This is how you get a population to forget that you were the champion of one of the worst decisions that the country has made in its history. The fact that more than 100,000 demonstrators recently blocked the streets of the London center under the anti-immigrant unit the Kingdom Banner is the reform of evidence He speaks. The rally was led by the famous Islamophobic Tommy Robinson, who interviewed American Billionaire and the owner of X Elon Musk via the video. Mr. Musk told the crowd: whether or not you choose violence, violence comes to you. Either you beat or you die.

If you have the skills to convince people they may lose their lives in the hands of an anonymous migrant, you can make them forget how their energy bills have increased or how much a pair of jeans and a shirt cost are more than a few years today.

You can make them forget all these things that were supposed to be better because of your shiny plan to remove Great Britain in an insulationist shell. Today, the British economy has barely an impetus: zero growth in July, 0.4% in June, an enormous expansion of 0.7% for the first three months of the year. Describe the country's financial indicators as lukewarm would seem to be an enlargement.

Great Britain has been a real power for a long time. You have to go back to the Second World War to find the last time that his voice, his decisions, reverberated in the world. It is always surprising to see how far and how speed has retired from the relevance and consequences of the world.

Maybe the fact that Nigel Farage could one day be the next country leader is all you need to know about how this disappearance has happened.