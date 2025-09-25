



For President Trump, the veracity of statistics and score guards can light a penny.

When the data operates in his favor, he rents, repeats and often exaggerates the figures. When crime or economy figures are against its story, they are often deemed false, false and fraud.

During his second term, he increased attacks on independent data, in particular by pulling the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after an unfavorable report of jobs, distorting evidence on vaccines and slowing down or stopping the collection of data on climate change, bird flu and food insecurity. Movements threaten confidence in the sources that have informed political decision -makers for generations.

A White House spokesperson said on Wednesday that the president was determined to guarantee that the Americans had access to precise and reliable public data, and called shorts from the government data that had undermined the public.

Here are three examples of Mr. Trump's pressure tactics and the selective approach to government data.

Job data

For years, Trump has pinrated the ping between boasting favorable job data published by the office of labor statistics and disappointing and fraudulent figures.

In the execution of the 2024 elections, he repeatedly rejected offices of the offices on employment growth under President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

September 8, 2023

Trump launched unemployment reports less than 4% as a false during a southern Dakota rally.

Despite Mr. Tromps' demand for misleading measures, the agency has not changed its unemployment section. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes six unemployment measures and has long designated the number of people who have been looking for a job for four weeks as an official rate.

Trump then attacked the agency for unusual revision of job data. Without providing evidence, he accused him of hiding data and covered for Mr. Biden.

But once he returned to power, Trump began to celebrate offices.

April 29, 2025

During a rally in Michigan, he deceived employment growth.

In three months, we created 350,000 jobs.

Then, after an anemic report for the July revisions and downwards growth in his second mandate, Trump was immediately returned to the agency's attack.

And, in a surprising escalation, he dismissed his commissioner, Erika Mcentarfer.

August 1, 2025

Defending the move the same day, he again pointed out for false numbers.

(Some aids to Mr. Trump made a different argument: job data revisions during Ms. Mcentarfers' mandate were unacceptably important.)

Economists and government statistics experts say that for the moment, data on the office of Labor Statistics continue to be trustworthy, although its estimates are subject to revision. Experts said that any interference in the statistics compilation process would be very difficult and would not go unnoticed.

Crime data

At Mr. Trumps, cities are plagued by waves of battered crime, justifying the deployments of troops and the federal police. In reality, although crime remains a concern for many urban residents, violent crimes in many American cities have been low in recent decades and have decreased after a wave of pandemic.

June 22, 2024

During a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Trump said data showing a decrease in crime was fraudulent.

Once elected to a second term, Trump rather praised the decreases in the crime.

The crime has broken down in Washington, DC, street crime, violent crime, 25%. And people saw that they have noticed a big difference.

But in August, when he announced a federal takeover of the Washingon police force, Trump said, falsely, that the city was flooded in historical crime levels. When local officials retorted by citing the same drop in violent crimes he had noted for months earlier, Trump said the figures were false.

August 26, 2025

Later this month, at a meeting of the cabinet, he suggested that there was a plot.

An official of the White House said that the president underlined information that the data had been manipulated, which he had not previously been informed when quoting Washington's crime.

Earlier, in July, Local News reported that the Washingtons Metropolitan Police Service had opened an internal police investigation to find out if a commander had misunderstood crimes by minimizing their gravity; The commander denied him. The commander was put on leave and the Ministry of Justice opened an investigation into the issue.

Experts have said that even if the city can underestimate certain data on crime on its public website, its official FBI reports are still reliable and show a drop in violent crimes.

Economy and prices

Trump also alternated between citing and attacking the non -partisan congress budget office. He has cited analyzes which paint the prices that are at the heart of his economic program as a revenue generator but denounced the office when his reports underestimated his legislative policies.

In his latest presidential campaign, Trump cited offices of offices for economic growth and the cost of legislation aimed at assaulting Mr. Bidens' policies as ineffective and costly. In doing so, he suggested that the agency was a neutral and credible referee.

January 2022

He cited the economic analysis of budget offices during a gathering in Texas.

But shortly after returning to the office, while the budget office began to analyze his own economic policies, Trump began to make fun of his forecasts and the office himself with false and uninated allegations.

May 30, 2025

He accused the office of deliberately underestimating economic growth in a social media position.

The Budget Office of the inspired and controlled Congress of the Democrat (CBO) deliberately gave us an extremely low level of growth, 1.8% over 10 years. How ridiculous and antipatriotic is!

The director of budget offices is a republican who worked for the George W. Bush administration. The Trump administration has provided no evidence that the Office has estimated economic growth lower than the reduction in tax reductions in Mr. Trumps. In fact, the agency estimated in 2024 and reiterated in January, shortly before Mr. Trump took office, this annual American growth on average 1.8% in the next decade.

In August, the Office Budget updated an estimate of Mr. Trumps' prices, saying that if these rates remained in place, pricing income would decrease federal deficits of $ 4 billions of dollars.

August 2025

At a meeting of the cabinet, Trump promoted this estimate with pleasure.

A few weeks later, the Office budget revised economic growth projections, citing prices as a single factor. Trump left this report without mention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/09/25/us/politics/trump-data-facts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos