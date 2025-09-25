Jimmy Kimmel: Only Donald Trump would try to prove that he was not threatening ABC by threatening ABC | TV Rounat at the end of the evening





End of show hosts discuss the record return of Jimmy Kimmels and Donald Trumps the SNAFU Escalator to the United Nations.

Jimmy Kimmel

After having broken his own record as a YouTube monologue and attracted 6.2 million broadcasting viewers on Tuesday evening, Kimmel celebrated the fact that his show became at least on Wednesday, for the most part, like Jimmy Kimmel Live! stayed outside the air for a number of ABC affiliates, including channels in Seattle, Washington DC, Nashville, New Orleans, St Louis and elsewhere.

Thank goodness, they did not pre-wrote the new season of the golden bachelor because of this, he joked, referring to his suspension by the owner of ABC Disney under pressure from the Trump administration. The FCC might not like jokes on the president, but they are always very good with Poppop obtaining a squeezer in a jacuzzi, and I think we can be very grateful for that.

Many people watched our show last night, he continued. I have received so many texts from so many people that it made me realize how many of my friends never watch the show at another time.

It included a very special friend Trump, Kimmels, beloved Mad Red Hatter, who wrote on Truth Social Hours before Kimmel's broadcast: I cannot believe that ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his work. The White House was informed by ABC that its program had been canceled! Something happened then and now because his audience has gone, and his talent has never been there.

Can't you believe that they have returned my job to me? Kimmel thought. I cannot believe that we have given you your job.

Trump continued: I think I was going to test ABC on this subject. Let's see how we do. The last time I pursued them, they gave me $ 16 million. This one seems even more lucrative. A real group of losers!

Kimmel pulled back: there is again the threat, this time directly from the mouth of the FCC cookies. Only Donald Trump would try to prove that he was not threatening ABC by threatening ABC.

You should almost feel sorry for the people who work for him, who try to clean the damage, he added. They go to all these lengths to say, oh, it was not coercion! The president was thinking! And then the second Trump is alone, he sits on the toilet, he obtains his strange little inches on his phone, and he immediately blows their apologies to the Mitrooches, and says that these are notes that made me turn.

Trump put an end to his social diatribe of truth with: Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad grades.

And he knows bad grades. He has some of the worst notes of all that the president has ever had, Kimmel laughed, referring to the record survey numbers. Thus, on behalf of all of us, welcome to the Crappy Ratings Club, Mr. President.

Late in the monologue, Kimmel offered an explanation to his detractors for his continuous accent on Trump. I'm talking about Trump more than anything because he's a tyrant. I don't like intimidators, I played the clarinet in high school. And Trump, he said, was an old-fashioned intimidator of the 80s.

Supporting Trump was like biff to Back to the future, he added, referring to the villain of the 1985 film. I don't know for you, I am with Marty McFly.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert opened the monologue at the end of the Wednesday show, because last night, our good friend Jimmy Kimmel returned to television.

Jimmy was beautifully talked about freedom of expression and unity, he said. He made big jokes, showed his deep emotions, obtained huge notes.

But it was not the only victory for freedom of expression yesterday, because a statue representing Trump and Jeffrey Epstein jumping and holding his hand were placed on the National Mall. It's a beautiful room, but I must say, not very realistic, Trump cannot stand on one leg, not with these cankles! Colbert joked. It would be like trying to balance on a sock full of too mature honeydew.

The controversial statue was set up by artists has issued an official permit to demonstrate freedom of expression and artistic expression using political imagery by the National Park Service. Good for you, National Park Service, said Colbert, and thank you for protected freedom of expression for almost 24 hours, because despite the license allowing the sculpture to stand up until Sunday, the Park's police withdrew it on Wednesday morning.

In response, Colbert pretended to navigate the cancellation of Disney + on his phone worked the last time!

The park police said that the statue did not comply with the license, although they do not specify how. I think we know how it violated the license, said Colbert. We have all seen these signs in national parks: do not leave any trace of Epstein files.

Seth Meyers

And at the end of the evening, Seth Meyers focused on the visit of Trumps to the UN in New York this week. It is easy to forget because so many things happened, but when Trump presented himself as president of last year, he was categorical, he was going to bring peace to the world, he reminded viewers before several Trump clips quickly made affirmations that I will finish chaos in the Middle East or ending the war in Ukraine in addition to a day.

In all honesty, he said that it would take him one day, he didn't say what day, Meyers laughed. But as a rule, you should always be skeptical when someone tells you that they can solve any problem in one day.

But Trump did not focus on any of this at his address of the United Nations. Instead, he was thrown by a broken escalator, which closed as soon as he went up. On Fox News, Karoline Leavitt accused the UN of trying to sabotage it with the escalator and the frozen telepromitor.

Dude, you know that I have heard a lot about these globalists over the years, but I did not know that their MO was to burn you with sweet pranks, Meyers was laughed.

Téléproster le Bas, Escalator. When the president spoke, someone attached his laces together! Are they a dark or Kevin cabale from home alone?

Wednesday evening, Trump went to Truth Social to name the episode of the Escalator among three very sinister events that took place during his UN visit. He said Melania had avoided a disaster by not falling forward on the sharp edges of these steel steel steps, first facing. He then called for the arrest of the person responsible for the frozen escalator.

A UN spokesperson previously blamed Trump's videographer for the incident, suggesting that they may have inadverted an integrated safety function inadvertently while removing the escalator to film his arrival.

Meyers had to laugh: oh, hey, look at that they resolved the conflict in a day! And that?

