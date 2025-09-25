Jokowi called for the support of Prabowo-Gibran for two periods, Puan to the Democrats.





Bangbaracom – The declaration of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo is given to public spotlights after having underlined the management of volunteers to support the administration of the president Prabowo Subbowo and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka for two periods. Jokowi said he had in fact transmitted the instructions from the start. This statement complies with the news that has been revealed by volunteer Bara JP, which they received similar directions. “From the start, I transmitted to all the volunteers for that,” Jokowi told journalists on Friday September 19, 2025. He added that management was not new, but the assertion of the attitude he had transmitted from the start. Read also: Yamaha Xmax Techmax 2025: Premium scooter with sophisticated features that make classrooms “Yes, indeed from the start, I ordered like this to support the government of President Prabowo-Gibran for two periods,” said Jokowi. However, the call collected various responses from politicians, ranging from the president of the DPR Puan Maharani to political parties such as PKS and Democrats. Puan Maharani recalled that the elections were still far away President of the Indonesian Parliament Mrs. The evaluation of the main objective should now be the development of the country, not a question of elections which are still long. “Let us work together in the construction of the nation and the country by working together, the elections are still far away,” said Puan in the Parliament complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Read also: RUPTL 2025-2034: Green Promise PLN is always delayed in the middle of the shadow of coal According to him, the most important thing is now to maintain the spirit of the association.

“So what is important is the way we work together to build the nation and the state,” he added. PKS: The decision is in the hands of Prabowo Politician Pks Mardani Ali will be To assert the political leadership in the future depends very much on the decision of Prabowo Sui -Bianto. “It is again advanced with Mas Gibran, it all depends on Pak Prabowo. Until now, political support for Pak Prabowo is very important,” he said on Monday, September 22, 2025. PKS recognized that political support in Prabowo was indeed strong, but on the appointment and the pair remained in the hands of President Prabowo. Read also: The mysterious traces of the demos of August 2025: alleged Dark colors to digital analysis dismantling riot models

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangbara.com/politik/36915979600/jokowi-serukan-dukungan-prabowo-gibran-dua-periode-puan-hingga-demokrat-beri-tanggapan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos