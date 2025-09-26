Valentine Low is a royal journalist for the old school; Less mud journalist, more eye of the establishment (the Times for 15 years) in our oldest institution nations. It was his disarming charm (I had the pleasure of televising Royal Parley with him) who guaranteed him that access to the great levels of British society. His previous book, The Inoombly entitled CourtiersPublished just to the departure of the Sussex scandal, jumped agally on the accusations of intimidation and irregularity and has become a bestseller. Expectations were high to Power and palace. The publisher insisted on an NDA.

I traveled slices in the history of the 19th century knowing that gossip with golden edges would not disappoint ultimately. It turns out that Elizabeth II was really a remainder, and that there was no lost love between the late Boris Johnson and Prince Charles of the time. As for Camilla, she has always been fiery, faced with a sexual devastor in a train with the sharp end of her shoe when a teenager. Even the low reflections on the historic power games of Monarchys were a pleasure. The book opens with the support of William IV, the unconditional uncle of Queen Victorias and a battle with a defective pen. If it seems familiar, it is because the protagonists are linked and all find themselves in the same work.

The main story is that of a political shift. William IV was the last king to reject a Prime Minister (Lord Melbourne) who always had the support of the House of Commons. Almost 200 years later, Charles III could not reject Liz Truss, no matter how much he could have wanted. Power is the decrease in weakness of the royal assets to follow over two centuries; And it is its best by reminding us how during the last century, the Winds have not always taken the transition from political brokers to national symbols.

Unsurprisingly, Charles as an impatient prince of Wales is looming in the last quarter of the book. These days, with his sick but bidable and avuncular majesty, it is painful to remember how worthy of worthy of a worthy of time, at the time. The first cycle interventions on GM cultures, education, architecture and the campaign have shaken new works. Tony Blair was swaying and Tissa; Alastair Campbell moans; And finally, the future king entitled was palmated with Peter Mandelson.

Low reminds us of Lloyd Georges' advice to the future Edward VIII: if you are one day a constitutional monarch, you must first be a constitutional prince of Wales. And he remembers the TutorS tenacious legal efforts to discover notes of black spider service without coal. But we do not linger long on the exemptions that the current royals have the way of freedom of information which gave political indiscretions without coal. It was David Cameron who protected the royal correspondence of expensive inquiries of faith, blocking one of the rare ways of the evaluation of the monarchical influence behind the scenes on the political body. Notes Low Camerons Royal Contals: The end of the Queen was her fifth cousin twice withdrew; His brother went to school with Prince Edward; And his first job in politics came with a recommendation from the palace.

King Charles III has mounted on the throne the richest monarch in modern history thanks to the generations of politicians

As Chancellor, Ken Clarke has observed that most politicians are so impressed by the royal family that expressions of dissatisfaction of the palace on problems relating directly to the family can generally produce fairly important policy changes. Even he was not ready to transmit the news that HMY Britannia would not be replaced. This was left to the austere son of the Manse, the future Chancellor Gordon Brown. But if the royal yacht has proven one of the few material losses of Windsors in recent years, generally their assets have increased. George Osborne was very happy to conclude a new financial agreement for the royal family. Low explains how the inflated sovereign subsidy was his company project, and when Le Penny abandoned, this would guarantee the fee a financial victory even in a bad year, any attempted refoulement has become futile.

We are told how the Royals were extremely clever to keep their money. It is, weak muses, one of the two essential principles to guarantee the long -term survival of the monarchy, in parallel with the abandonment of power. Here, I dreamed that he joined the contradictory points that point to his book. As a commercial and real estate magnate (owners of the Duchy of Cornwall and Duchy de Lancaster for beginners), the scope of the Royals for the political influence in the service of their own acquired interests, unhindered by the rules of transparency and taxation, is a form of power.

The book ends with the discussion of the gratitude without coal to his mother. Low refers to the apolitical heritage of its majestic. But he could just as well have reminded us that the king went up on the throne the richest monarch in modern history thanks to successive generations of politicians on which the royal family apparently has no real power.