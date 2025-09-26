Politics
Trump speaks F-35, Russia, Gaza with the Turkish Erdogan
Washington President Donald Trump said that a conclusion on the question of whether the US government will take up its progress on advanced advances in Turkey will be reached by the end of the day, when he welcomed the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the White House on Thursday.
I know he wants the F-35, and he wanted it, and spoke very seriously, and the F-16, was in great shape, Trump told journalists sitting next to his Turkish counterpart in the oval office.
I was going to arrive at a conclusion, you know by the end of the day, he added.
During Trump’s first term, the United States expelled Turkey, an NATO ally, its F-35 flagship hunting program after buying a air defense system in Russia. US officials feared that Turkey’s use of the Russia S-400 air missiles system is used to collect data from the F-35 capacities and that information can be found in Russian hands.
But Trump last week gave the Turkish leader to hope that a resolution to the question is close, because he announced plans for his visit and continued the positive signal of Turkey in front of journalists on Thursday, saying that even if the two parties need certain things, he thought that Erdogan will succeed in buying the things he wanted to buy.
Erdogan has left little doubt about his desire to raise him, and Turkish officials say they have already made a payment of $ 1.4 billion for jets.
The visit which, with the official oval office, should include a lunch marks the first trip from Erdogan to the White House since 2019 during the first term of Trumps. The American and Turkish leaders then established a friendship that Trump declared on Thursday, even after his four years of power after losing the 2020 elections, a period he mentioned when he was in exile in reference to his unproven claims that the election was faked.
The close relationship of the pairs has formed despite the one between the United States and Turkey often complicated. Trumps predecessor Democrat, former president Joe Biden, has kept Erdogan, who has been president of Turkey since 2014 and was Prime Minister for more than a decade before, lengthwise.
US officials have cited concerns about the Turkey's dossier in terms of human rights under Erdogan and the country's bonds with Russia. Tensions between Turkey and Israel, another important American ally above Gaza and Syria have sometimes made relationships difficult with the country.
The reluctance to engage deeply was established from the Türkiye's assessment on democratic decline as well as the close ties of Ankara with Moscow.
Trump in the oval office noted that his Turkish counterpart likes to be neutral for the war of more than 3 years in Ukraine, that the American president has been working for months to end, and expressing more and more frustration concerning his inability to do so so far.
Trump added that everyone respects Erdogan and said that the Turkish chief could have a great influence if he wanted it.
He knows Putin as I know Putin, said Trump, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom the American president organized for a summit in Alaska last month in the hope of progressing to the war.
In the end, Trump said, however, that the best thing that Erdogan could do to help end the fighting is to stop buying oil in Russia, which the American chief has raged against European countries to do in recent weeks when he was floating but continued to implement new secondary sanctions in Moscow.
While imports of Russian oil in the countries of the European Union have decreased since 2021, Turkey was one of The biggest Russian fossil fuels buyers Last year, according to an analysis of the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
The Trump administration is also largely synchronized with the approach of Turkey to Syria while the two nations bring together their posture to the formerly isolated country after the fall of the Syrian chief Bashar al-Assad last December.
And Trump in the Oval Office tried Erdogan responsible for the elimination of Syria of his former chief. “”
He does not take responsibility, but it is actually a great success, said Trump.
Trump and European leaders followed Erdogan by adopting Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who formerly ordered a rebel group which was appointed a foreign terrorist organization. Trump has announced that the United States has raised sanctions against Syria after meeting the new chief in the Middle East earlier this year, a move that journalists had been asked by Erdogan.
I removed them to give them a chance to breathe, but the president was one of the people who was responsible for them. He asked me to do so, said Trump.
Turkey is an influential actor in neighboring Syria, because the rebel groups he supported during the civil war took power last December. However, the fall of Assad has aggravated already tense relations between Turkey and Israel, their contradictory interests pushing the relationship towards a possible collision course.
Erdogan was present Tuesday for a group meeting with the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries summoned by Trump to discuss the Gaza War of almost 2 years on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Trump, in the Oval Office, called this a big meeting and said Israel and Hamas about to conclude a kind of transaction.
The Turkish leader was strongly critical of the management of war by Israel, which began after Hamas activists launched on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 were killed and 251 were taken in captivity. More than 65,000 Palestinians were killed, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, and around 90% of the territory houses were destroyed or damaged.
Erdogan in his Tuesday speech at the UN again put in Israel, alleging that his forces committed a genocide, an allegation refuted by Israel and the United States.
“It is not a fight against terrorism,” said Erdogan. “This is an occupation, a deportation, an exile, a genocide and the destruction of life, the policy of mass destruction exercised by invoking the events of October 7.”
