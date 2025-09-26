Trump signs a tiktok agreement after “ very good speech '' with President XI





Washington Tiktok will continue to check. President Trump signed an executive decree approving the transfer of American operations of the very popular video platform on Thursday to a consortium of American investors noting that he did it after a very good conversation with President XI. Trump, who plans to meet Xi in South Korea on the touch of next month, told journalists from the oval office that we have major American investors “prepared to take control of Tiktok, but who did not appoint them all.





President Donald Trump signed an agreement on Thursday, assigning Tiktok control to American investors, after talking with Chinese President XI. AP The president underlined the role of the co -founder of Oracle Larry Ellison and said that the CEO of Dell Technologies Michael Dell and Rupert Murdoch – the founder of News Corp, the parent company of the post – were to be involved. I spoke with President XI, Trumpsaid. We had a good conversation. I told him what we were doing and he said, go for it. Trump, 79, has promised that the newly managed Tiktok managed by the United States would treat all philosophies fairly after complaints from American leaders according to which anti-American content obtained the best billing while the platform was led by Chinese company bytedance. If I could do it 100% Maga, I would do it, but it will not work this way. Unfortunately, no, everyone will be treated fairly, said Trump. Each group, each philosophy, each policy will be treated very equitably. Start your day with everything you need to know Morning Report provides the latest news, videos, photos and more. Thank you for registering! Vice-President JD Vance, who joined Trump for the Oval Office event, said that Tiktok algorithm in the United States will now be controlled by American investors clarifying the “lease” of technology described in the agreement. “What this agreement guarantees is that the American entity and American investors will really control the algorithm,” said Vance. <br /> “We do not want this to be used as a propaganda tool by a foreign government. We want to make sure that our employees and investors really make these decisions according to what is good for their business, as opposed to what is good for the propaganda weapons of another government. “ Former President Joe Bittesigned Bipartisan Legislation in April 2024, this gave Bytedance the possibility of reducing his participation in Tiktok to 20% or to face a general ban in the United States. The agreement serves as a bypass solution after Biden and Trump delayed the implementation of the ban, Trump arguing that this would increase the power of American social media giants to censor political content. The decree says that “the sale of requests described in the framework agreement, once its implementation agreements are executed, is a” qualified divestment “under the law.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/25/business/trump-signs-tiktok-deal-after-very-good-talk-with-president-xi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos