Pak Jokowi, Ojo is hard

Political style that presents attitudes Ojo is hardOr do not rush, in fact, it was the pillar of the seventh president of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo before the electoral event of 2024. At that time, each time he met his rows of volunteers or asked him where his support for the 2024 presidential election was, the Ojo sentence had always repeated.

Jokowi was in accordance with this answer, especially when many of him urged him with regard to the position of his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who at the time was increasingly progressing to become a vice-presidential candidate. Although it is wide, the stages of Gibran at the time were still hampered by the rules for the minimum age of the age of vice-president. However, he still has opportunities because at the same time, the trial of the trial is riding before the Constitutional Court.

Therefore, many people then judge political attitudes in style Ojo is hard Jokowi is not entirely sincere. Even tends to be false. Ojo is hard Jokowi's version is not Ojo is hard From a positive perspective which contains a message so that we are politically diligent, patients, not Grasah-Grusuhand lots of calculations.

Expression Ojo is hard What came out of Jokowi's lips at the time would be more appropriate to be interpreted as a matter of time to buy time. If the word is old, there are shrimps behind the stone. There is something he expects behind his attitude that does not want to rush, even inviting others not to be in a hurry.

Indeed, “something” finally appeared a few days before the registration of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of 2024 was opened in October 2023. Something was the decision of the Constitutional Court linked to the change of part of the age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election. Ojo is hard Even if it is really false.

Lying has recently found proof recently. The more it shows the opposite of meaning here Ojo is hard. In order to achieve the desired goal, he quickly wants to hurry. If necessary, jump over the steps that must have passed first.

Like that, perhaps, the original character of Jokowi. Always in a hurry, in a hurry, as has been described Financial time in November 2023. A rushed man. Its free translation can be “a man who is chased for time” or “human beings”.

The nickname mainly refers to the most ambitious project in Jokowi, namely the development of the capital of Nusantara (IKN) in East Kalimantan. In the project, Jokowi was very rushed. All criticisms of the rush ignorant. He accelerated the IKN project to finish his ambitions and his obsessions legacy.



Now, the rush of the former mayor of Surakarta and the Governor of Dki Jakarta was again seen. Without wind, without rain, last week, Jokowi said that he had ordered his volunteer line to support the administration of the president Prabowo suffero and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka for two periods.

The public immediately reacted. LO, why should you be two periods directly, the current government that has only been working for 11 months? Government's performance for almost a year has not shown significant progress, still needs a lot of evaluation and improvement, why should you rush to jump the support of the second period? What is the reason for the rational support of the two periods?

A little absurd, indeed, his attitude. In the past, Jokowi has often asked his supporters not to rush. Now he was himself the one who even invited to rush. However, in politics, the Sarabs and always have a place. The oddity of the political process, including the inconsistencies of attitudes, fraud and ethical marginalization, are often considered frequent because political actors are more concerned with the final results rather than by the purity of the process.

Likewise with what Jokowi is doing right now. It is normal for the public to assess their last step to order volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran during the two periods as a very premature step, Cultivate Mongso Alias ​​preceded time, haste and others. However, Jokowi was ignorant, he did not confuse it until the end result was in accordance with what was desired.

Is there a political objective of group behind its orders to volunteers? It seems that the question should not answer directly because the public can see it yourself. Always mentioning the name Gibran as a prabowo couple that they want to support the two periods, Jokowi really seemed to want to “link” Prabowo to continue choosing Gibran as a companion of the 2029 presidential election.

In addition, the account of supporting these two periods can be interpreted as a “declaration of peace” by Jokowi to President Prabowo who recently seemed to be “cleaning” the influence of Jokowi in his government. Including cleaning a number of ministers known to be close to Jokowi through reshuffle Cabinet Geld II que III, tempo in a hurry.

With its remaining and incapable political ambitions Ojo is hard. As a former president, he must understand that the current government must have the possibility of showing the performance first, instead of rushing to link it with a support story for two periods.

Ojo is hard. If you do not have it yet (entered), it is time to pray, do not call prayer, “said the vice-president of the PKB, Jazilul Fawaid, responding to the orders of Jokowi to his volunteers. The analogy was very appropriate to recall how the last political maneuvers, the ex were not tactical and would only make the call sung by the time of prayer. Ojo is hardPak.