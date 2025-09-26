



New York (AP) The leaders of some countries are watching the rise of the seas threatening to enlarge their homes. Others look at their citizens die in floods, hurricanes and heat waves, all exacerbated by climate change.

But US World President Donald Trump described in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday did not correspond to that many world leaders in the public were faced. Nor has he aligned himself with what scientists have long observed.

This climate change is the greatest con job ever perpetrated in the world, in my opinion, “said Trump. All these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were false. They were made by stupid people who cost their country's fortune and who were not part of the same chance of succeeding. If you do not move away from this green scam, your country will lack.

Trump has long criticized climate science and politicians to help the world move to green energies like wind and solar. His speech on Tuesday, however, was one of his largest to date. He included false statements and establishing links between things that are not connected.

Ilana Seid, ambassador of the insular nation of the palaos and chief of the organization of small island states, was in the public. She said that was what they expected from Trump and the United States. She added that not acting on climate change will be a most vulnerable betrayal, “said Evans Davie Njewa of Malawi, who said that we will endanger the lives of innocent people in the world.

For Adelle Thomas, a climatologist who has published more than 40 studies and has a doctorate, climate change disasters are also personal. Vice-president of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the best world body on climate science, Thomas is Bahamas and said that it had known in the first hand “devastation of the climate disaster when Hurricane Sandy struck the Caribbean and the city of New York, the city that Trump was talking, in 2012.

Millions of people around the world can already testify to the devastation that climate change has brought to their lives, “she said.” The evidence is not abstract. It is lived, it is fatal and it requires urgent action. »»

A look at some Trump's statements on Tuesday, science behind them and reaction.

On renewable energies

What he said: Trump called renewable energy sources like wind energy a joke and pathetic, falsely claiming that they do not work, are too expensive and too weak.

The background: solar and wind energy are now almost always the cheapest and fastest options for the new electricity production, according to a United Nations July report. This report also said that the world had adopted a positive tilting point where these energy sources will only spread more.

The three cheapest sources of electricity worldwide last year were wind to earth, solar panels and new hydroelectricity, according to an energy cost ratio of the Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).

The subsidies approved by Trump and the republican party artificially keep viable fossil fuels, said Michael Mann, fossil fuels. If we were really in favor of the free market to determine this, then the fossil fuels would disappear even faster, “he wrote in an email.

Likewise, Trump claimed that European electricity bills are now two to three times higher than the United States, and our bills are decreasing. But in fact, retail prices in the United States have increased more quickly than the inflation rate since 2022, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The agency expects prices to continue to increase until 2026.

Watch: Floridas The technological sector focused on climate faces uncertainty after federal cuts

On the international climate policy, the UN and the Paris Agreement

What he said: Trump castigated the efforts of the UN climate, saying that he withdrew America from the Paris climate agreement because “America paid much more than each country, others did not pay.

The substantive framework: the Paris Agreement, decided by an international consensus in 2015, is a voluntary but restrictive document in which each country is invited to set its own national objective to limit warming emissions from the planet and decide how much money it will contribute to the countries which will be most harshly struck by climate change.

Because carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for more than a century, the United States has placed more heat trapping gas than any other nation, even if China is now carbon pollutor N ° 1. Since 1850, the United States has contributed 24% of carbon dioxide to the air in the air, according to data from the world carbone project. The entire African continent, with four times the population of the United States, is responsible for around 3%.

On the coal being called

What he said: I have a little standing order in the White House. Never use the word coal. Use only clean and beautiful coal words. It sounds much better, isn't it?

The background: coal kills millions of people a year. “The president can claim that coal is clean, but real mothers, fathers, sons and daughters will die for this lie,” said the climatist of the University of Stanford, Rob Jackson.

Trump also described the carbon footprint of hoax made up of people with evil intentions, an assertion that the climate of the climate of Texas A & M Andrew Dessler agreed. Drawing said the term was invented by oil companies and may have been designed to move responsibility for the fight against climate change from companies to individuals.

The science of climate change began 169 years ago when Eunice Fote had simple experiences with bottles and sunlight showing that carbon dioxide trapped more heat than the regular atmosphere. It is an experience that can be repeated at home and has been made by laboratories hundreds of times and in greenhouses around the world every day. It is basic physics and chemistry with a long history.

It is unequivocally that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, the ocean and the earth, reported the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which are hundreds of scientists, with doctorates on the ground.

In 2018, Trumps' own government said: the impacts of world climate change are already felt in the United States and should intensify in the future.

Watch: climatic and market factors stimulate beef prices to record summits

On cows and methane

What he said: in the United States, we have still radicalized environmentalists and they want the factories to stop. Everything should stop. No more cows. We no longer want cows.

The background: Belch Belch Methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. Throughout the world, cattle are often raised on land where forests have cut. Since forests capture carbon dioxide, cut them to raise cattle causes a double blow. However, no one suggests that cows are rid, said Nusa Urbancic, CEO of the changing market foundation.

This polarizing language and dividing the environmental message, wrote Urbancic. What is true, however, is that the reduction of methane emissions is a quick victory to slow down global heating and reach climate targets.

Trump also blamed the dirty air that blows from afar, floating garbage in the ocean from other countries and radicalized environmentalists.

Although the United States now has more clean air than for decades, the pollution that infiltrates communities is mainly caused by local dirty energy and industry projects, not by other countries. And many experts have said that the biggest blow for the quality of air and local water is Trump administrations which have large declines to the power of the US Environmental Protection Agency and other environmental laws of the rocky substratum.

It is sad to see marine debris, a question on a global scale, being so completely distorted, said Lucy Woodall, associate professor of conservation and marine policy at the University of Exeter.

The journalists of Associated Press Matthew Daly, Jennifer McDermott and Annika Hammerschlag contributed to this report.

