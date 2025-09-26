Trump welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz, the Marshal Munir in Oval Office – World





US President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Marshal Asim Munnir, at the Washington, DC Oval Office at the early Friday morning time.

US vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present, a statement published by the Prime Ministers (PMO) Office after the meeting. He added that the meeting was held in a pleasant atmosphere.

Photos published after the meeting showed that Prime Minister Shehbaz and Marshal Munnir exchanged views with Trump. Trump was also very smiling when he signed the signing of the signature during a group photo.

The meeting, which was closed to the press, was initially starting at 4:30 p.m. Washington time (1h30 PST), but was delayed by around 30 minutes while the American president spoke with journalists after signing decrees. The meeting itself lasted about an hour and 20 minutes.

Photos of the White House press swimming pool before the start have shown that the PM Shehbaz and Marshal Munnir patiently wait on oval offices golden furniture because, on the other side of the room, the American president concluded his previous engagement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awaits US President Donald Trump to end the signing of the decrees before their meeting in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC on September 25. AFP

The army chief could also be seen talking to members of the White House staff while media staff were packing their equipment. When US Secretary of State Rubio entered the play, he could enthusiastically be seen to greet the two leaders.

The visit, the first official bilateral interaction between the two leaders, comes six years after the former Prime Minister Imran Khan met Trump in the first term of the second in July 2019.

Addressing journalists before the meeting, Trump said that a great chef came to the White House.

We obtained the Prime Minister of Pakistan to come and the Marshal in the field [hes] A great great guy, like the Prime Minister, both, he told journalists.

President Trump was also aware of the delay, saying to the media: they are arriving and they can be in this room right now. I don't know because we're late.

The meeting itself, however, was closed to the press of a break in the usual modus opera, because it is known to invite cameras and journalists selected in the oval office for photo sessions.

Radio Pakistan reported earlier than the two were to discuss questions of mutual interest as well as the regional and global situation.

Development comes while the Prime Minister is in the United States for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. During his WHIRLWIND tour, Prime Minister Shehbaz attended UNGA sessions, a key multilateral summit of the Muslim block, as well as parallel meetings with international financial institutions in New York.

The Prime Minister will now return to New York because he is expected to contact the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Pak-Us gradually attaches

Earlier, at a press conference in New York, a senior State Department official told Dawn that the links between Washington and Islamabad gradually warmed Trumps in the second mandate.

For years, the United States had considered India as a counterweight to the growing influence of Chinas in Asia, while Pakistan was considered a close Chinese ally.

Since Trump returned to office in January 2025, American relations with India have been under pressure on Indian obstacles, the steep prices imposed by Washington on Indian products and the presidents have repeated to claim that he personally negotiated an Indian-Pakistani ceasefire in May after crossing.

The senior official stressed that American relations with Pakistan were not linked to its partnership with India.

We have an independent relationship with Pakistan, he said, recalling recent American investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the mineral sector of Pakistans, and noting the continuous interest of the United States for oil exploration.

Answering a question, the official added that Washington was still examining the recently concluded defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On July 31, the two countries announced a trade agreement under which the United States imposed a 19% tariff on Pakistani goods. Trump has not yet finalized a similar agreement with India. Analysts note that in response to tensions with Washington, New Delhi began to recalibrate its links with China as a cover.

Earlier this year, Trump welcomed the Marshal in the White House the first time that an American president welcomed a Pakistan military leader without senior civilian officials, highlighting the central role of soldiers in bilateral relations.

Worked on a certain number of problems with regard to the fight against terrorism, with regard to economic and commercial ties, said the senior state official when he was questioned about Pakistan.

And therefore the president remains focused on the progression of American interests in the region, which includes engaging with Pakistan and their government leaders.

In India, the official said that Trump believed that he was frank on frustrations in the relationship, but that it considered him strong. Washington, he added, continued to see New Delhi as a good friend and partner whose links with the United States would define the 21st century.

Islamabad publicly supported Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to defuse tensions with India, even if she condemned Israeli bombing in Gaza, Qatar and Iran.

Prime Minister Sharif also joined Trump on Tuesday at a meeting with leaders of several Muslim majority countries, where the American president discussed the de facto Israels against Gaza and shared American peace proposals on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Shehbaz meets Bangladesh Yunus

Before the meeting with Trump, Prime Minister Shehbaz also met the chief advisor to Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in New York, according to radio broadcaster Pakistan.

During this meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistans' commitment to strengthen constructive and prospective links with Bangladesh, rooted with mutual respect, shared confidence and aspirations of regional peace and prosperity, said the report of radio-pakistan.

The two leaders reviewed the current state of Bilateral Pakistani-Bangladesh bilateral relations, discussing the means of strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, regional connectivity and the exchanges of people with population, he added.

For his part, Yunus appreciated the Pakistans initiative to deepen the commitment and stressed the importance of improving bilateral trade and the cultural link, he said.

Additional Reuters entry

