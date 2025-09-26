Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Each adult who works in Great Britain must have a new digital identity card issued by the government as part of a new attempt to reprimand illegal migration.

The Prime Minister should announce his support for the Brit's card program, which would check a right to live and work in the United Kingdom on Friday in a speech.

The plan, which would require a change of law to implement, comes in the midst of increasing pressure on ministers to take more drastic measures to combat migration while boats passage reach a record and the asylum background is always greater than 75,000 pressure exacerbated by the success of Reform UK in the polls.

But the leaders of eight civil liberties have warned that the risks of compulsory digital identification push the unauthorized migrants in the shadows further.

Earlier this year, the government began to examine the proposals for a form of digital identification for adults in Great Britain, with a view to helping the illegal migrants working in the black economy. They examined the example of Estonia, which uses a compulsory identity card system.

Open image in the gallery Civil freedoms warn warning that the risk of compulsory digital identification pushes unauthorized migrants further in the shadows ( Pennsylvania ))

Sir Keir will say that progressives should not avoid the concerns of peoples when he speaks to the World Summit of Progress Action in London alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanian.

Recognizing the concerns that exist around uncontrolled immigration, he will say: “For too many years, it was too easy for people to come here, to slip into the shadow economy and to stay here illegally.

It is not a compassionate left policy to rely on the work that exploits foreign workers and undermines fair wages. But the simple fact that each nation needs to control its borders, he will add.

He will take what will be considered a reform stroke, accusing them of the policy of predatory grievance, attacking the problems of the workers which he will contrast with his idea of ​​patriotic renewal. He will say that this will be rooted in communities, building a better country. Brick by Brick, from bottom to top, including everyone in national history. Difference under the same flag.

Operating in the toxic online speech, he will also refer to the recent march in London, with Tommy Robinson and the boss of X Elon Musk, saying that this puts the most toxic belief – in full exhibition during the demonstrations here in London, a week or two ago, that there is an upcoming struggle, a defining struggle, a violent struggle. For all our nations.

Now you no longer need to be a historian to find out where this type of poison can drive. You can just feel it. A naked language in her attempt to intimidate.

Open image in the gallery Activists meet at the cenotaph during the Tommy Robinson-Dirigé Unit The Kingdom March and Rally in the center of London ( Pennsylvania ))

Lord Blunkett, who worked on the initial ID program for Blair Governments 20 years ago, greeted the decision, saying that his time had come.

Age verification to protect our children and young people; Avoidance of exploitation by organized criminals abusing people in the sub-economic; Acting as a means of deterrence at unauthorized entry through the channel and protection against fraud are only some of the advantages that may result from a well-implemented program, he said.

It is unforeseen and current mish-mash that presents a threat to peoples' privacy as well as risk of data violation, fraudulent flight of identity and abusive use.

The former labor secretary argued that the introduction of digital identification should be truly consolidated a whole range of digital documents used in daily life.

Open image in the gallery A model of a digital identity document, produced for the Tony Blair Institute, which has already supported the proposal ( Tony Blair Institute ))

The survey shows that the public largely supports the idea, with a survey carried out by more in December in December, noting that 53% of people are in favor of a universal digital identification system, with 25% strongly in favor. Only 19% said they were against.

A report by Sir Tony Blairs Think Tank, the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), published this week, also suggests that there is growing public support for a super digital identity card that would allow people to access public services and report problems in their region.

The report, which questioned more than 2,000 adults, saw 62% of people say they have favored the introduction of a form of digital identification alongside an application that would allow them to report things such as poule nests and missed bins collections.

TBIS’s director of government innovation of TBIS, Alexander Iosad, said that an announcement of universal digital identification would be one of the most important measures taken by this government or any government to make the daily life of British citizens and strengthen confidence.

The way we live the government could be about to transform, for the best. Not only can the digital identifier help us fight against illegal migration, but do it in a responsibility, it can open the door to a whole new model of services that comes to you when you need it, he added.

Earlier this month, interior secretary Shabana Mahmood said that she had always been in favor of identity cards.

Addressing diffusers, she added: in fact, I supported the last governments of work in the introduction of identity cards. The first bill I talked about in Parliament was the bill on identity cards, which the Coalition of Dem then conservative abandoned.

I have my own long-standing position, that those who know my political history know that it is something that I have always supported, she said.

But eight groups of civil freedoms, including Liberty, article 19, connected by data and the Runnymede Trust, warned that a decision to introduce a compulsory digital identity document risked moving the balance of powers to the State with dangerous implications for our security, our rights and our freedoms.

In their letter to Sir Keir, they wrote: Mandatory digital id is very unlikely to achieve the objective of governments to fight against unauthorized immigration.

The proposed regimes are fundamentally misunderstood the attraction factors that lead migration to the United Kingdom and do very little to combat gangs or employers and owners who operate penals.

Instead, this would push unauthorized migrants further into the shadows, in a more precarious work and dangerous accommodation.

Big Brother Watchs Interim Direction, Rebecca Vincent, was one of those warnings that such a deployment could be particularly harmful to privacy, equality and civil freedoms.

His organization has collected more than 101,000 signatures on a petition, calling Sir Keir Starmer to reject the proposals of a Brit card.

Sir Ed Davey told the Liberal Democrats conference this week that his party should examine the details correctly, but said it was not necessarily against politics.

Times have changed, and that's why I say we look at him, he said.