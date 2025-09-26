Trump urges Turkey to stop buying Russian oil while Erdogan prosecution takes care of the F-35





US President Donald Trump urged Turkey to stop buying Russia oil, part of a greater desire to cut the funding for Moscow energy while the war in Ukraine rages. Speaking alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, Trump said that the cessation of these imports would be “the best thing” that his Turkish counterpart could do. The meeting of the Oval Office ended without any firm commitment to raising American sanctions against Turkey or to sell advanced F-35 fighter planes, although Trump expressed his optimism about the two questions. Turkey has been prevented for years from buying F-35s. In 2019, he was expelled from a program where he produced parts for the war aircraft after acquiring Russia air defense systems.

During a brief session of questions and answers alongside Erdogan in the oval office on Thursday, Trump said that he would like Turkey to stop “buying Russia oil while Russia continues its unleashing against Ukraine”. “The best thing he can do is buy oil and gas from Russia,” said Trump. “If he did this, it would be the best thing.” Trump added that he thought that Erdogan is respected both by Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin, which means that he could “have a great influence” on the war “if he wants it”. Alongside India and China, Turkey is among the largest Moscow customers for oil and gas exports, and the data show that the volume of Russian gas that has reached Europe by Turkey increased by more than 26% earlier this year. The comments of the American president come from only a few weeks after having said that he was ready to impose more difficult sanctions on Russia if the NATO countries met conditions which included imports of Russian oil. Earlier this week – during a long speech in the United Nations General Assembly – Trump also accused NATO allies of “finance the war against themselves” by their energy purchases in Moscow.

During Trump's first term, the United States withdrew Turkey from the F-35 program after buying S-400 air surface missile systems in Russia. A bill on American defense adopted in 2020 included an amendment which prevented Turkey from acquiring F -35, unless – and if – the United States government is able to certify that it has abandoned the Russian S -400. Some American legislators have expressed concerns about the potential sale on Turkish military incursions in Syria and the past violations of Greek airspace. Earlier this week, the Hellenic Bipartite Caucus in the US Congress warned against Turkey to buy F-35, citing its military cooperation with Russia and “contempt for international standards and democratic principles”. In the oval office, however, Trump told Erdogan that he “managed” to buy the things he would like to “buy”. “He needs certain things and we need certain things,” he said. “And we will arrive at a conclusion. You will know by the end of the day.” In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Erdogan said about the ban on the F-35: “I don't think it becomes a very strategic partnership.” Trump also said that sanctions against Turkey – implemented in 2020 after the purchase of the S -400 – could be lifted “very soon”. “If we have a good meeting, almost immediately,” he added. The meeting between Trump and Erdogan is their second this week, following a brief discussion they had about Gaza in the United Nations General Assembly, alongside leaders of several Arab and Muslim nations. In his interview with Fox, Erdogan also accused us Ally Israel of having committed a “full genocide” in Gaza and blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – a clearly different position from Trump's public remarks. In the oval office Thursday, however, the American and Turkish presidents avoided the public disagreement on the issue. Israel denies that he commits a genocide in Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8jm3lr7vkyo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos