



President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Akbar, said the party was determined to hold the largest political rally in the province on September 27 in Peshawar.

Addressing the media after a key meeting with PTI legislators and office carriers in the Peshawar region, Akbar admitted that the party had not been able to mobilize crowds as effectively in recent as desired.

However, he argued that PTI's popularity graphic increased regularly and that a transparent general election would open the way to the return of the ruling party.

“Yes, we may not always be able to get people out of their house, but the party has become stronger, and its graph is constantly increasing,” he added.

Akbar also noted that PTI was not a “guerrilla force”, but a political party which continues to attract new supporters. This rally takes place at the call of our founding president. Each party member plays his role in making it a historic event, “he said.

“Some people say that the gatherings make no difference, but they do it. The world looks at, and through this show of force, we will send a clear message to the government and its donors that people stand with PTI, as we did on February 8.”

During the meeting, PTI legislators provided the provincial president of maximum participation to ensure the success of the rally. Local leaders have stressed that if supporters of the country would assist, it would be the people of Peshawar who would make the event a success.

Later, Akbar, accompanied by senior party leaders, visited the Qissa Khwani bazaar to launch a campaign for the rally and invited merchants to participate.

The development came on Monday, Monday, on Monday, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, had called on the public to participate in a mass rally scheduled for September 27 in Peshawar, describing it as a demonstration for the freedom of the country.

“The voice of the media was strangled. This rally is for the freedom of the nation. The party was responsible for making a success,” said Aleema Khan, speaking to journalists outside of Adiala prison as she transmitted her brother's message. She added that Imran Khan had given the responsibility to organize the gathering to the leaders of Pti Ali Amin Gandapur and Junaid Akbar.

PTI had appointed the spokesperson for chief minister Faraz Mughal as a focal point for the event. The rally was to take place near Ring Road the Chowk motorway in Peshawar, from 4 p.m. Party leaders described the rally as a call for the release of Imran Khan and a historic moment in the “Movement for True Freedom”.

“We were united for the release of Imran Khan. The peshawar rally was going to make history. This rally was part of the ongoing struggle for real freedom. Under the direction of Imran Khan, the nation was fighting for its rights. Everyone had to unite to strengthen this movement,” said chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“The Grand Rally in Peshawar was to become a historical chapter for PTI. When a nation is united, no force can block its way to freedom. This movement focused on the future of the people and the creation of justice. The liberation of Imran Khan remained our goal, and the peshawar rally would be a step in this struggle,” he added.

