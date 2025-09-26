



New Delhi: PM Modi said to the best bureaucrats and chief secretaries of the state to find ways to correct delays in infrastructure projects rather than waiting for it to examine and fix the responsibility of delays.Chairing the meeting on the Pragati web on Wednesday, Modi asked whether disciplinary procedure had been initiated against those responsible, sources said. “In almost all Pragati meetings, the PM invites us to ensure the timely completion of projects and to resolve responsibility. He also suggested that the States have an examination mechanism like those of” Pragati “to monitor and solve problems,” said a manager. Adopt an approach that advances the objectives of ease of life, the ease of doing business: PM Modi During the Pragati meeting, you learned, the secretary of the TV cabinet Somananthan presented a stage report on the measures taken by the center and the States to accelerate the projects delayed by decades, including the 83 km Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian railway project in Punjab and the North Koel Reservoir Project in Bihar and Jharkhand.Prime Minister Narendra Moda had examined these projects at the last Pragati meeting in June and asked officials to put them on the day of Wednesday's meeting. Each of them has seen delays going up decades.“The PM has urged managers to develop strategies for better coordination to solve problems so that there is no delay in the execution of the project,” said an official. “There was a trend that all the officials and agencies concerned accelerate all the approvals and authorizations when a project is included for examination at a meeting of Pragati. The PM wanted it to be a natural process,” said the manager.A PMO declaration said that Modi has urged managers at central and state levels to adopt a results -oriented approach, translating opportunities into a better quality of life for people, while advancing ease of life for citizens and ease of doing business for businesses.“The PM has reiterated that delays in execution impose a double cost – often increase project expenditure and deprive citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure,” said the PMO. He added that Modi stressed that states and UTs should also set up a mechanism at their level for regular examination and monitoring of flagship projects to resolve the bottlenecks and finish projects in time.

