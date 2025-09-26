Hey, President Trump, I am autistic and I don't need to be repaired





On Monday, President Trump held a press conference where he said that autism is among the most alarming public health crises in history and something that this can artificially induces. In addition, he argued that autism can be caused by pregnant use of acetaminophen women, more commonly known as tylenol.

The secretary of health and social services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joined Trump for the press conference and went further, calling an epidemic. He also argued that autism can be the result of vaccines and can be reversible.

As an autistic American, I am extremely disturbed by these comments for two reasons. First, of course, they are simply wrong on science. Second, the words prevail over the words and hurtful.

Trumps Tylenol Warning quoted research on the deans of Harvard. But a judge described his exchange conclusions

IM 24, and these were among the most flagrant comments that I have ever heard of autism. It is particularly disturbing that they came from the president and his secretary to health.

The American president may have the most powerful voice in the world. His opinions shape politics. Its beliefs are amplified to hundreds of millions of people in the United States and beyond. It is inevitable for many to take his claims seriously and share them. By saying that people like me are an epidemic, the result of something artificially induces, it strongly implies that we are broken, that we have a mistake in a way. It is difficult not to be injured by this language. If I am the product of an epidemic, does that mean that I should be far from society? Does that mean that I should be considered a causality?

I was diagnosed with autism at the age of 5, at a time when it was largely believed that people like me were unhappy victims who needed a remedy. Now autism is widely considered a difference in the way the brain is wired. This change occurred with the help of defenders of neurodiversity like Barry Prizant, who wrote the human revolutionary book: a different way of seeing autism.

But now, it seems that the old vision enters the dominant current again, thanks to harmful remarks of Trumps.

What makes Trump comments particularly hurtful is that there have been many cases in my life where I have been treated as someone who needs to be corrected. As a young child, I was referred to services that sought to remove my autistic behavior. It was a ugly part of my life.

The reality is that there is no epidemic of autism. As the autism community has repeatedly pointed out, the increase in the number of diagnosed people can be widely explained by better screening and more awareness.

The language that deals with autism as the product of an epidemic is a bonus for autistic people because it implies that we must be healed. As practically all autistic people can tell you, did not try to be healed. Were not broken either and were certainly not the people that Trump and Kennedy believe that we are.

In the distribution of tips on tylenol and autism, Trump assumes a new role: Doctor in Chief

Some may reply that Trump and Kennedy were not talking about autistic people like Likes. Rather, they might suggest that they referred to autistic people with high needs. But even then, it is problematic, suggesting that individuals with high needs are loads, which is dehumanizing.

I invite the Trump administration to really speak to people with autistic people. As far as I know, the administration invited to participate in its investigations to participate in its surveys. If Trump and Kennedy want people to think they are doing a good faith investigation into the cause of autism, they should start by inviting autistic voices in the room. It costs nothing to invite autistic voices to the room.

Until then, however, I am not convinced that it is an effort in good faith. Trump and Kennedy already seem to have decided that I am a problem to solve, not a person living a full life.

David Rivera is president and founder of Autistic Minds mentoring.

