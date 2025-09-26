Donald Trump signs a memorandum aimed at investigating liberal groups





“We are going to hunt them properly like the domestic terrorists they are,” said FBI director Kash Patel.

Trump targets antifa movements as “terrorist organization”

President Donald Trump reported a new action against left -wing groups, targeting the anti -fascist antifa movement as “terrorist organization”.

President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum aimed at carrying out federal police to investigate liberal groups, invoking concerns about domestic terrorism while he accelerates efforts to continue political opposition.

It is the first time in American history that there has been a whole effort of the government to dismantle left terrorism, “said Stephen Miller, the vice-director of the White House, during a September 25 event at the White House.

FBI director Kash Patel said the police would focus on who finances these groups, saying that he was planning to “follow the money”.

“We are going to hunt them properly like the domestic terrorists they are,” said Patel.

The memorandum orders that the national working group on joint terrorism, which is part of the FBI, to coordinate and supervise a complete national strategy to investigate, continue and disturb the entities and individuals engaged in acts of political violence and intimidation.

It also stipulates that the working group on terrorism should investigate institutional and individual donors, as well as officers and employees of organizations and abet of targeted groups. The Treasury Department, the internal revenue service and other federal law enforcement organizations would also participate in surveys, and the Attorney General Pam Bondi is responsible for submitting a list of groups to classify as national terrorist organizations.

Trump recently urged Bondi in a social media position to ask for criminal accusations against high -level criticism, such as the former FBI director Comey; Sen.Adam Schiff, D-Calif., And New York lawyer Generalletitia James.

Comey was charged by a large jury on September 25, capping an effort of several years, Bytrpto punishes the former senior federal official for applying the law he dismissed in 2017 for investigating the contacts of his 2016 campaign with Russia.

By signing the memorandum, Trump mentioned two main liberal donors who could be examined, George Soros and Reid Hoffman. Soros is a “probable candidate” for investigation, said Trump.

“It could be many people,” said the president, adding: “If they finance these things, they will have problems, because they are agitators and anarchists.”

The foundations of the Soros Open Society rejected the idea that it will finance terrorism in a statement published on September 25 in response to the New York Times reports that the Trump administration is preparing to go after the group.

Our activities are peaceful and lawful, and our beneficiaries should respect the principles of human rights and comply with the law, “said the declaration.” These accusations are politically motivated attacks on civil society, intended to silence the discourse with which the administration does not agree and undermines and undermines the right of the first amendment to freedom of expression. When power is mistreated to eliminate the rights of certain people, this puts the rights of all people in danger. “”

Trump was unleashed on the left after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and more recently after a shooting in an immigration and customs application in the United States in Dallas who killed an inmate and injured two others.

The authorities of the application of laws investigating Kirks Killing said that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, had organized a “left -wing ideology” and had become more and more political in recent years. However, officials did not declare that Robinson was linked to a specific left organization.

Patel posted a photo showing Dallas shooting balls with the “anti-ice” words written on them.

After Kirk's mortal shooting, Trump and his allies have largely ignored examples of political violence from the political right, including the June assassination of Minnesota's state, Melissa Hortmanand, her husband, the home attack by Nancy Pelosis, Paul Pelosi, April-house fires targeting the Pennsylvania Gobeter January.

An analysis of the Cato Institute, a libertarian reflection group, revealed that 3,597 people were killed in politically motivated attacks between January 1, 1975 and September 10, 2025. Nearly 3,000 of the deaths came from terrorist attacks on September 11.

By excluding terrorist attacks on September 11, the study revealed that political law represented around 61% of deaths, followed by 23% of terrorists inspired by Islamist ideology and 11% of the political left.

Contribution: Joey Garrison, Phillip M. Bailey, Josh Meyer, Aysha Bagchi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/09/25/donald-trump-executive-order-liberal-groups-investigation/86355076007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos