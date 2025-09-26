



Image legend, Sir Keir Starmer underlined the need to “do things correctly” after HS2 Author, James Vincent Role, Political publisher, BBC Yorkshire Author, Emily Johnson Role, Yorkshire

9 hours ago

The Prime Minister said that his government “remains attached” to Northern Powerhouse Rail in the midst of recent uncertainty on the main infrastructure project. It occurs after the extent plans of high -speed rails across the north of England were delayed, which the BBC includes was due to the concerns concerning long -term costs. Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to “do things” after the northern phases of HS2. “Although I understand frustration, I think whoever looks at the disorder of the last government made of HS2 would say that doing things is correct rather than making decisions that take place like HS2,” he added. The Northern Powerhouse Rail aims to reduce journey times between northern cities and cities, including those of Yorkshire. It would include infrastructure upgrades and new lines, but is a plan that many politicians have not provided. The Prime Minister said that $ 3.5 billion had been invested in upgrading the existing line, which was announced in the last budget. By losing ground to the reform in Yorkshire, Sir Keir said that people had to decide if they wanted the “toxic fracture” that he says that this part offers. “You can have a national patriotic renewal with the work or grievance policy which is a reform where they want to discuss problems, do not solve the problems because if we were to solve the problems, their reason for existence goes out,” he said. “We have to assert our argument on what we do, we must also remind people what we have done. “It takes time to defeat 14 years of failure.” Get in touch Tell us what stories we should cover in Yorkshire

