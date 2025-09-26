



The factory of four Mahi Banswara units is part of a multitude of central and state government projects inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan.

Mahi Banswara Rajasthan's atomic power project will include four 700 MWE heavy water reactors (PHWR) designed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India LTD (NPCIL), and is part of the Indian Fleet Mode Initiative to build ten identical reactors at 700 MW Consolidate operational expertise. The Mahi Banswara units must be developed under Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (Ashvini), a joint venture between NPCIL and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). Training of the NTPC joint venture at 51%: 49% of the NTPC joint venture created to build, own and exploit nuclear power plants in India received the government's approval last year. Earlier this year, the India Atomic Energy Regulatory Council (AERB) gave its consent to NPCIL for the location of the reactors, near the village of Napla, the first major step in its license process for a nuclear installation. This consent was transferred to Ashvini earlier this month. The other reactors that make up the ten units planned are the Kaiga 5 and 6 units (in Karnataka), the Gorakhpur 3 and 4 units (Haryana) and the Units of CHUTKA 1 and 2 (Madhyar Pradesh). Two units of 700 Mwe Phwr in Kakrapar, in Gujurat, are already in commercial operation. Another, the Rajasthan Unit 7, was linked to the grid in March, and the construction is underway on unit 8 of Rajasthan. The foundation stone installation ceremony in Banswara saw the Prime Minister inaugurate a crore of 1.22,100 INR (18.8 billion dollars – 1 crore is 10 million) of projects. In addition to the nuclear power plant, it was 19,210 inring solar projects and three electricity transmission projects worth 13,180 crores INR, as well as substations and other infrastructure projects. “In the era of technology and industry today, development works on the power of electricity; electricity brings light, speed, progress, connectivity and global access,” said Modi during the ceremony. In order for any nation to reach rapid development in the 21st century, it must increase its production of electricity, he said-and the most prosperous countries will be those that direct clean energy. “Our government is transforming the clean energy mission into popular movement,” he added.

