President Donald Trump signed a memorandum ordering the federal government on Thursday to investigate and dismantle domestic terrorism networks.

This decision seems to be targeted on the progressive progressive left groups of the left, which Trump a few days ago promised to dismantle, wrongly affirming that they finance and support political violence and terrorism in the United States

The service note directs the national working group on the joint terrorism of the FBIS, the Ministry of Justice, the Treasury Department and the Internal Internal Service (IRS) to take care of it

This anti -fascist lie has become the cry of organizing rallying used by domestic terrorists to lead a violent aggression against democratic institutions, constitutional rights and fundamental American freedoms, reads the memo.

Trump signed the memo shortly after the New York Times reported that the Ministry of Justice had led several American lawyer offices across the country to open surveys of the open society, a network of progressive subsidies founded by the Megadonor Democrat George Soros.

Asking for which specific persons or organizations that the note seeks to target, Trump appointed Soros, that the Republicans have long claimed without proof of violent protest funds in the United States

“Soros is certainly a name that I continue to hear,” said Trump. I don't know. Soros is a name I hear.

Trump earlier this month said Soros should be imprisoned because he is a villain, while vice-president JD Vance claimed that Soros and the foundations of open society pay the salaries of terrorist sympathizers and promoted violence and terrorism.

The foundations of the company opened in a declaration of declaration to democracy declared that the accusations of Trump administrations are politically motivated attacks against civil society, intended to silence the discourse with which the administration does not agree with and undermines the right of the first amendment to freedom of expression.

When power is mistreated to eliminate the rights of certain people, it puts the rights of all people in danger, he added.

The foundations of open society unequivocally condemn terrorism and do not finance terrorism. Our activities are peaceful and legal, and our beneficiaries should respect the principles of human rights and comply with the law.

Our work in the United States is only dedicated to strengthening democracy and the maintenance of constitutional freedoms. We maintain the work we do to improve lives in the United States and around the world.

Trump also appointed the co-founder of Linkedin, Reid Hoffman, one of the greatest donors of the Democratic Party. Hoffman founded the Aphorism Foundation, a group of private subsidies based in California which focuses on non -controversial causes such as universities and support hospitals.

Thanks to a distinct non -profit organization, Hoffman provided financial support for the pursuit of the sexual assault of the writer E. Jean Carroll against Trump.

In terms of specific actions, the service note Thursday ordered the IRS commissioner to ensure that no exempt entity of tax directly or indirectly finances political violence or domestic terrorism.

In addition, if necessary, the commissioner ensures that the [IRS] Refer to such organizations and employees and managers of these organizations at the Ministry of Justice for investigation and in the event of prosecution, the service note indicates.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has repeatedly threatened to strip left organizations from their tax exemptions.

Federal law prohibits senior executive officials from the IRS management, who is currently headed by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as an actor, to audit any taxpayer or non -profit organization.

However, the Trump administration could create a pretext triggering an IRS audit by several different means.

The White House has tried several times to link the recent murder of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk to causes and progressive groups. The effort has increased the fears that Trump and his allies seek to exploit the murder to attack more the institutions that feed the political left.

The Trump administration has also specifically targeted the Ford Foundation, another progressive philanthropic organization.

Earlier this week, Trump signed a separate memo claiming to designate Antifa, an anti-fascist movement without a leader and decentralized, as a domestic terrorist organization.

Trump and many of his Republican compatriots have long used antifa as a catch-all designation against manifestations or speeches they disapprove of.

Thursday, senior White House officials said that large -scale national demonstrations in recent years, such as the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020, have been organized by unpertified organizations and were equivalent to terrorism.

It is the first time in American history that there has been an effort all in government to dismantle left terrorism, to dismantle Antifa, to dismantle the organizations that have carried out these acts of political violence and terrorism, Stephen Miller, said that the president of domestic security of Trumps, said the Memo.

Whether it is to return to the riots that started with Black Lives Matter and up to the Antifa riots, the attacks against [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] The officers, the doxing campaign and now political assassinations, these are not isolated events alone, added Miller. This is part of an organized campaign of radical terrorism on the left.

Miller recently described the Democratic Party, not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.

This story of rupture has been updated with additional details throughout.

