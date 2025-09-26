



Donald Trump loses his battle against television. He turned his attention to Jimmy Kimmel lately, but his fight with South Park has not abandoned since the animated comedy series put an AI video from the president on the small screen this summer.

No fourth opinion show can derail President Trumps Hot Streak, said a White House spokesman in response at the time. Well, Kimmel has just returned to his most watched episode of all time, and South Park continues to represent the president in sexual relation with Satan. In addition, Trumps Teleprompter, an escalator and his microphone all cut during his trip to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. So I would not call it exactly a hot sequence.

There is one thing that the president has accomplished this week. (The South Park version of DJT, that is to say.) In the last episode of season 27, Trump … Impregnatés Satan. I want to leave him, but I can't, because I'm pregnant, said Satan in episode 5. I have to stay in this situation. As it is very noble of Satan. Meanwhile, Trump wants to go out. He is afraid of losing his extravagant lifestyle if he is forced to raise a child. JD Vance also feels threatened by Brendan Carr, because the president of the FCC spends more time with the president. Trump is therefore trying to injure Satan and force a miscarriage. Yeah. When South Park is committed a bit, the show does not go away.

The last episode arrived on Comedy Central and Paramount + a week later than expected, after the creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone revealed that they simply had not finished the episode in time for it to be broadcast. The animated comedy was historically reunited from zero a week before its air date. Apparently, when you do it all at the last minute, sometimes you don't, the duo told their fans. These on us. The situation always seemed to work in their favor, because it allowed them to forge in the threats and the great titles of the president of the FCC, Carr.

While Trump creates traps developed throughout the episode to bring Satan to fall on stairs or consume poison, various failures lead to Carr to become the victim instead. The president of the FCC falls on the stairs, eats toxic carrots and is infected with a toxoplasmosis of the cat litter. In the hospital, his doctor tells JD Vance that if the toxoplasmosis parasite arrives at his brain, I am afraid of losing his freedom of expression. Cute.

The next episode, I bet that South Park is working in a bit of FCC President Mafia tactics. Like their version of JD Vance tells Carr to top the episode, we can do it the simplest way or the hard way. “”

