Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the army chief Asim Murnir meets Trump at the Oval Office





President Donald Trump welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the White House on Thursday, highlighting the recent warming of the links between Washington and the nuclear nation of South Asia. Before the meeting, Trump congratulated the two leaders as “great leaders”.

Sharif arrived just before 5 p.m. (local time), stopping at the entrance to West Executive Avenue where senior administration officials received it. By his side was the powerful chief of the army of Pakistan, Marshal Asim Munnir.

The oval office session, closed the press, marked the first Shari meeting with an American president. For Pakistan, it was also historic: no Prime Minister has entered the Oval Office since Imran Khan's visit in July 2019.

Translections had to cover a large program, including bilateral relations, trade, regional security and global challenges.

For Sharif, the visit crowned a week in charge in the United States. He had already joined the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim nations during a joint meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, focused on the end of the War of Israel-Hamas in Gaza.

The Sharif government relied on the construction of links with Trump, which already shares a personal link with the military leadership of Pakistan. The bonhomie between the two parties is notable, given that, not long ago, Trump qualified Pakistan as “refuge” for terrorists while accusing it of deceiving the United States on several occasions.

In June, Trump welcomed you to have lunch at the White House. Shortly after, Munnir appointed him for the Nobel Peace Prize, Islamabad later quoting Trump's role in the mediation of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Trump calls Sharif, bring “ great leaders' ''

Earlier, Trump had publicly highlighted the visit, praising Sharif and being unable as “big leaders”. Addressing journalists from the Oval Office, Trump said: “We have a great leader to come, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Marshal in the field. Marshal Field is a very big guy, like the Prime Minister, both, and they arrive, and they can be in this room right now. ”

Sharif-Trump links are deepened

Relations between the United States and Pakistan has warmed up under President Donald Trump, even if his past formerly strong with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown signs of tension.

The quarter of things is part of the context of extended Russian oil purchases by India since the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow in 2022. Trump responded by considerably increasing the tariffs on Indian products, up to 50% last month, in what he described as an indirect effort to compensate for Russia's war times.

At the same time, Washington and Islamabad are getting closer. In July, the two countries concluded a trade agreement which will allow the United States to help develop largely unexploited oil reserves from Pakistan while reducing Pakistani export prices, according to the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further strengthened his position with Trump by approving the Nobel Peace Prize after afterwards led by the United States helped ensure a cease-fire between India and Pakistan in May. Unlike Sharif, Modi resisted Trump's credit for this diplomatic breakthrough.

However, last week, Trump announced that trade negotiations with New Delhi continued. “I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks,” said Trump on Truth Social. “I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!”

