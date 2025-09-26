Trump hosts Erdogan in the United States which considers the lifting of a ban on F-35 sales

Bine Aamer Mader Mader, associated with the press

President of Washington (AP)Donald TrumpInterviews with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday and reported that the United States could soon raise its restraint on advanced hunter advances in Ankara.

During the first trimester of Trump, the United StatesTürkiye withdrawnAn NATO ally, its F-35 flagship hunting program after Turkey bought an air defense system in Russia. US officials feared that Turkey’s use of the Russia S-400 air missiles system is used to collect data from the F-35 capacities and that information can be found in Russian hands.

Trump started his two -hour meeting with Erdogan by offering hope that resolution to the question could be found during the Directors' talks.

He needs certain things, and we need certain things and will happen to a conclusion. You know by the end of the day, “said Trump. The president added to Erdogan, and I think you will manage to buy things “that you would like” to buy.

The president, in a brief exchange with journalists when he said goodbye to Erdogan, called this a good meeting but did not offer additional details. Trump then called the very conclusive meeting on so many different things and said that the announcements of the two countries on discussions would be released later.

It was Erdogan's first trip to the White House since 2019. The two leaders forged what Trump described as a very good relationship during his first trimester in the White House.

Over the years, US officials have cited concerns about the Turkey's dossier in terms of human rights under Erdogan and the country's ties to Russia. Tensions between Turkey and Israel, another important American ally above Gaza and Syria have sometimes made relations with Turkey.

Trump, in the remarks in front of the journalists, concentrated his concerns on the continuous economic relationship of Turkey with Russia. Turkey has been one of the largest buyers of Russian fossil fuels since the European Union announced in early 2023 that it would boycott most of the Russian sea oil.

Since January 2023, Ankara has boughtmore than $ 90 billionIn Russian oil, coal and natural gas. Only China and India bought more in Russia during this period.

The best thing he can do is buy Russia oil and gas, Trump said about Erdogan.

After their meeting, the American president said that he thought that Erdogan would stop buying oil from Russia and not that the chief of turkeys had directly committed to doing so during their discussion.

I don't want to say that Erdogan agreed to stop purchases, but if I want, he will, said Trump.

Tom Barrack, the American ambassador to Turkey and Trump's envoy to Syria, said that the presidents had discussed all the main problems of the American-Turkish relationship, including Russia and the F-35 program, with long-term paths. “”

When asked if Turkey lends itself to cutting its substantial oil purchases in Russia, Barrack replied, you should ask them.

Trump added that Erdogan is respected by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I think he could have a great influence if he wanted, said Trump.

The push on Erdogan to associate more in Putin pressure occurs after Trump earlier this week said he believedUkraine could reconquer all territorieslost against Russia in war. It was a dramatic change in relation to Trump's rehearsalcalls on Kyiv to make concessionsTo end the war.

Erdogan clearly indicated that it was impatient to see the f-35 lifted, telling Trump that he was ready to discuss the question in depth.

The Turkish president was even noisier in a television interview this week. I do not think it is very very to become a strategic partnership, and I do not think it's the right way to proceed, said Erdogan in an interview this week on Fox News Channels Special Report with Bret Baier.

Reluctance spent engaging with Turkey

The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden has kept Erdogan, who has been president since 2014 and was Prime Minister for more than a decade previously, on the arm of Biden's four years.

The reluctance to engage deeply was established from the Türkiye's assessment on democratic decline as well as the close ties of Ankara with Moscow.

Opposition parties and human rights organizations haveaccused Erdogan of having undermined democracyAnd slow down freedom of expression during its more than two decades of power. International observers claim that the surveys and the baseless prosecution of human rights activists, journalists, opposition politicians and others remain a persistent problem in Türkiye.

Trump considers Erdogan as a critical partner and a credible intermediary in his efforts to find ends in wars inUkraineAndGaza.The administration of the Republican is also largely synchronized with the approach of Turkey to Syria while the two nations bring their posture to the country formerly isolated after the fall of the Syrian chief Bashar al-Assad in December.

Trump and European leaders followed Erdogan to kiss the Syrian presidentAhmad al-Sharaawhich formerly commanded a rebellious group which was appointed a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump also said that Erdogan deserves the merit of having supported the rebel forces that ousted Assad from Syria.

I think President Erdogan is the one who is responsible for Syria, for successful struggle to rid Syria of his former chief, said Trump. He does not take responsibility, but it is actually a great success.

Trump's chief diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio,Met al-SharaaMonday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan sees a key role in Turkey

Erdogan sought to position his country asA point of stabilityIn a tumultuous moment. He thinks that Turkey can play an essential role for European security and is able to extend geopolitical divisions to Ukraine and Syria as well as American rates, which have sparked a world trade war.

Turkey also believes that it has become a credible broker in the Black Sea region, preserving relations with Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey has an influence in neighboring Syria. The rebel groups he supported during the civil war took power in December. But the fall of Assad aggravated the tense relations between Turkey and Israel.

Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be reasonable in his relations with Ankara.

Erdogan participated Tuesday in Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the General Assembly, when Trump gathered the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries to discuss the war in Gaza.

Erdogan criticized the treatment by War Israel, which was launched after Hamas activists attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and Takin about 250 captive people. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 65,000 Palestinians were killed, and around 90% of the houses in the territory were destroyed or damaged.

Erdogan, in his United Nations speech, alleged that the Israeli forces had committed a genocide, an allegation disputed by Israel and the United States.

The writer Associated Press, Darlene Superville, contributed to this report.