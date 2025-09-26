Connect with us

Politics

Trump hosts Erdogan in the United States which considers the lifting of a ban on F-35 sales

Trump hosts Erdogan in the United States which considers the lifting of a ban on F-35 sales

 


Bine Aamer Mader Mader, associated with the press

President of Washington (AP)Donald TrumpInterviews with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday and reported that the United States could soon raise its restraint on advanced hunter advances in Ankara.

During the first trimester of Trump, the United StatesTürkiye withdrawnAn NATO ally, its F-35 flagship hunting program after Turkey bought an air defense system in Russia. US officials feared that Turkey’s use of the Russia S-400 air missiles system is used to collect data from the F-35 capacities and that information can be found in Russian hands.

Trump started his two -hour meeting with Erdogan by offering hope that resolution to the question could be found during the Directors' talks.

He needs certain things, and we need certain things and will happen to a conclusion. You know by the end of the day, “said Trump. The president added to Erdogan, and I think you will manage to buy things “that you would like” to buy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyu0lsll7ns

The president, in a brief exchange with journalists when he said goodbye to Erdogan, called this a good meeting but did not offer additional details. Trump then called the very conclusive meeting on so many different things and said that the announcements of the two countries on discussions would be released later.

It was Erdogan's first trip to the White House since 2019. The two leaders forged what Trump described as a very good relationship during his first trimester in the White House.

Over the years, US officials have cited concerns about the Turkey's dossier in terms of human rights under Erdogan and the country's ties to Russia. Tensions between Turkey and Israel, another important American ally above Gaza and Syria have sometimes made relations with Turkey.

Trump, in the remarks in front of the journalists, concentrated his concerns on the continuous economic relationship of Turkey with Russia. Turkey has been one of the largest buyers of Russian fossil fuels since the European Union announced in early 2023 that it would boycott most of the Russian sea oil.

Since January 2023, Ankara has boughtmore than $ 90 billionIn Russian oil, coal and natural gas. Only China and India bought more in Russia during this period.

The best thing he can do is buy Russia oil and gas, Trump said about Erdogan.

After their meeting, the American president said that he thought that Erdogan would stop buying oil from Russia and not that the chief of turkeys had directly committed to doing so during their discussion.

I don't want to say that Erdogan agreed to stop purchases, but if I want, he will, said Trump.

Tom Barrack, the American ambassador to Turkey and Trump's envoy to Syria, said that the presidents had discussed all the main problems of the American-Turkish relationship, including Russia and the F-35 program, with long-term paths. “”

When asked if Turkey lends itself to cutting its substantial oil purchases in Russia, Barrack replied, you should ask them.

Trump added that Erdogan is respected by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I think he could have a great influence if he wanted, said Trump.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thereporter.com/2025/09/25/trump-hosts-erdogan-white-house/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: