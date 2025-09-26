New York China is committed to cutting off its cutting climate pollution up to 10% on Wednesday over the next decade after President Donald Trump urged world leaders to abandon their efforts to stop the temperatures of the earth.

This decision, practically announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also includes plans to increase sales of electric vehicles and increase wind and solar energy, which said it was aimed at growing six times compared to the 2020 levels.

This projection, although low according to the current trajectory of Chinas, eclipses the quantity of renewable energies produced in the United States and seems to contradict Tuesday to assert that China does not use wind turbines in its own industrial factories.

XI said that the transition to cleaner energy is the trend of our time. In a nod to the United States, he added, while a country acts against, the international community should remain focused on the right direction.

These objectives represent the best efforts of China according to the requirements of the Paris Agreement, declared Xi, referring to the climate pact of 2015. The achievement of these objectives requires both meticulous efforts of China itself and a favorable and open international environment.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries are required to submit new programs reduction plans every five years which should be stronger than the previous objectives. Instead, Trump has moved to leave Paris for the second time.

XIS message of the growing determination of pollution in Stip Trumps remarks made a day earlier On the same stage at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. There, Trump denounced the effort to slow down climate change as a “hoax” and “stupid work” and said to the nations that they would lose the global energy race by pursuing wind and solar energy on fossil fuels.

“If you do not get away from the green energy scam, your country will fail,” Trump told assembled leaders, while falsely affirming that China imposes wind turbines on the world without using them at home.

These windmills are so pathetic and bad, Trump said on Tuesday. And most of them are built in China, and I give a lot of credit in China. They build them, but they have very few wind farms. So why they build them, and they send them all over the world, but they barely use them?

In fact, China has installed large amounts of wind energy in the past decade. In the first five months of this year, he added 46 Gigawatts New wind energy, enough to supply more than 30 million houses. During the same period, the Trumps government freezed permits for several wind farms offered or under construction in the Atlantic, where the United States has a small fraction of offshore turbines compared to China.

Chinese support at global climate efforts is notable, said Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub at Asia Society Policy Institute. It is a net contrast not only with the lack of attention to climate change, but, you know, an active back on climate policies here in the United States

But the pledge of Chinese does not know what many nations and scientists say they are necessary to avoid the dangerous effects of climate change. Last year, the United States under the president of the time, Joe Biden, had pushed China to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% in order to prevent global temperatures from increasing by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

It has been chinas that the reduction in emissions from 7 to 10 percent is modest, although the commitment has also said that the country “would strive to do better”. But a higher number was not realistic given the pressure of the decrease in the United States under Trump and other countries, said Joanna Lewis, a professor of energy and the environment at the University of Georgetown and the long-standing observer in China.

Given the time and political realities in the United States, China could propose a relatively modest target and always be considered to take climate change seriously, said Lewis.

Many countries and observers hoped that with the United States, China would intensify and assume a role of world leadership, noted Lewis.

This target is not really doing, she said. But it was announced by the Chinese president, the country is still in the Paris Agreement, and he kicked off the tone at a climate summit where dozens of other leaders have risen and also committed to doing more.

Some green groups were more critical.

“Even for those who have soaked expectations, what is presented today is still short, Yao Zhe, global political advisor at Greenpeace Asia in the East,” said a statement. This target of 2035 offers little assurance to ensure the safety of our planet, but what is full of hope is that the real decarbonization of the Chinas economy is likely to overcome its target on paper.

Under promise, can deliver

The new climate plan of Chinas is its first target of absolute emissions, covering all greenhouse gases and all sectors of its economy. Chinas' previous objective was to culminate emissions by 2030 and zero by 2060.

Although some people believe that the country's emissions may have already reached a summit or are set, the objective of cutting them from 7 to 10% by 2035 comes from peak levels, which XI has not clarified.

[Thats] Problem because it always leaves the door open to short-term increases in emissions, said Lauri Myllyvirta, co-founder of the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. This also creates an incentive to businesses and local governments to increase emissions in the coming years, thus weakening the target.

Even if China builds renewable energies at a record rate, it continues to add a coal power a resource that it has in abundance to meet the growing energy demand for its 1.4 billion people.

It also exceeds the rest of the world in the manufacture and export of clean energy technologies, which could help other developing countries Meet their own promises of climates.

Last year, China represented around a third of global investments in clean energy, at $ 625 billion because it paid money in the production of solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles and other technologies. This has contributed to lowering the price of these goods and stimulating exports to other fast growing economies. In the past four years, China has invested more than $ 220 billion in manufacturing facilities in technology specific to its border, according to the Zero net industrial policy laboratory.

Analysts say that if China is continuing its expansion in house specific to the house, it could probably make 30% of emissions by 2035.

The objective of increasing wind and Sixfold solar capacity, to 3,600 GW, for example, would represent a slowdown in recent trends, said Myllyvirta.

This objective would require less than 200 GW per year against the 360 ​​GW added last year and much more awaited, he said.

The wind and solar capacity of China was 1,400 GW at the end of 2024. The amount of wind and solar energy under construction was there twice as much as the rest of the world Assembly, according to the Global Energy Monitor. Wind and solar capacity now exceeds the capacity of the coalAccording to the International Energy Agency, and the increase in renewable energies helps move fossil fuels.

Current trends would also bring the share of non -fossil energy to much more than 40% by 2035, which facilitates the exceeding of the Chinese objective of 30% announced as part of its climatic plans on Wednesday.

It is a very conservative set of objectives which does not clarify little on the path of real emissions of China during the next decade, because the clean energy boom will allow the country to achieve much more, said Myllyvirta.

However, countries have long pushed China to go further and more quickly and a lot recognizes that in a world lacking in climate leadership, Chinese commitment to set hard targets in its vast economy is important.

I mean, China is normally excessive and under promise, right? Thus, the reverse of many other countries, said Rachel Kyte, representative of the UK's special climate.

She provided that many environmentalists, media and politicians would characterize the objective of China as failing.

It shouldn't have died simply because it's China, Kyte said at a climate week event on Wednesday. It should be welcomed on the basis that they will deliver too much.

