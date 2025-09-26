Donald Trump goes to the Ryder Cup, embraced by a golf world that once avoided him





Farmingdale, NY (AP) Four years ago, President Donald Trump was a non -grata nobody in the world of professional golf course, ostracized from the sport he loves in the wake of the American riot of Capitol on January 6, 2021. The PGA of America drew its chance to welcome its major championship and its managers of its Homet City, New York, tried her business company. Raised for him.

Trump will be at the front and center of the Ryder Cup of Bethpage Black on Friday will be at the first day of competition by the very powers that avoided it. The Ryder Cup is led by the PGA of America, the organization that snatched its PGA 2022 championship from its corridor, New Jersey, Golf.

American captain Keegan Bradley said he was deeply honored that Trump was there to encourage his team. European captain Luke Donald said that the presidents' attendance shows how the Ryder Cup is the size, calling it a mark of respect, even if it is rooted for the other side.

Trump, a Republican, will be the first American president in practice to attend the biennial confrontation of the United States-Europe in his history of almost 100 years.

During his first mandate, he spent the last day of the 2017 Presidents Cup in Liberty National in New Jersey.

His visit, expected at the end of the morning or at the beginning of the afternoon, when the tournament is on the right track, will mean additional security projections in the areas where Trump should be near the clubhouse and the first tee and restrictions on what fans can bring. No telemeters, laptops or tablets.

The European Pillar Justin Rose predicted a heckling around the first tee usually rowdy when Trump is there. It will be a very intense and entertaining afternoon, he said.

Obviously, he will certainly attract a lot of attention and patriotism to the event, said Rose. It is great for golf that it is engaged in the game and it obviously brings a lot of eyeballs with it.

But, American and European players and European captains say that Trump's presence does not distract them from their primordial mission: beat the other guys. Rose even joked by saying that Trump is invited to come back on Sunday and congratulate the Europe team, if visitors win.

For Trump, a passionate golfer, his trip to Ryder Cup will be the culmination of a remarkable turnaround in his relationship with sport and in the sporting relationship with him.

Next year, the Blue Monster course of its Dural Resort near Miami will return to the PGA Tour program for the first time in a decade. Trumps lessons in Scotland and Ireland have or should organize European tour events. And, since his return to the office in January, he welcomed Tiger Woods, the commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan and the head of the Sovereign Heritage Fund of the Saudi Arabs in an unsuccessful attempt to repair the Golf PGA Tour-Liv golf golf schism.

Three lessons belonging to Trump hosted VIV events.

I am deeply honored that the President of the United States comes to support our team at the Ryder Cup, said Bradley. I think that whenever you can be around a current president is a fairly phenomenal thing, but when you represent your country in a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president to support you is something that is absolutely incredible. I am really grateful to him to have done it for us.

The feeling seems mutual. In a social article of truth last month, announcing his tournament visit, Trump congratulated Bradley as an incredible guy and said that it would be a big Ryder Cup.

In addition, Trump is close to several American players, including Sam Burns, Bryson Dechambeau and Scottie Scheffler, the best. Last year, Trump appeared on Dechambaus can I break 50? The YouTube series, accumulating more than 16 million views. Scheffler, who also played golf with Trump, said hell sometimes gets a call or congratulating SMS after a victory.

He loves golf game, and this is one of those guys when you are around him, he does such a good job, as if to feed everyone around him, said Scheffler. He said he was not aware of the plans for Trump to address the American team, but I'm sure if things go well, you hear him.

Trump participated in major sporting events, presenting himself in the final of the club World Cup in New Jersey in July, the United States Open Men's final in Queens in September and speaking to New York Yankees in their clubhouse before a match in the Bronx on September 11.

Now he headed in the heart of Long Island, where he won the two counties in last year's elections. Already this week, several, hats again from Make America, were spotted in the crowd during the Ryder Cup training rounds. But, like the European team, politicians are not immune to the air. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a democrat, was hooked when she was presented at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

I really look forward to what this first tee will look like with the president on the tee, said Bradley. I think this first Bethpage tee will be a sporting event to remember in any sport, then you add the President of the United States there, I really think it will be something that everyone will remember forever.

