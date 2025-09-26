Andy Burnham: Mchester Labour Mayor Catasters The political direction of Keir Starmer | International

The British left is restless, as in many other parts of the world. And a little more than a year after obtaining a historic electoral victory and a large parliamentary May, the position of the Prime Minister of Keir Starmer begins to question publicly and aloud. The mayor of Mchester, Andy Burnham, popular in his city, but also between the bases and voters of the Labor Party, barely hides his ambicine to lead the party against the existential disruption raised by the extreme and populist law of Reform UK, the party of Nigel Farage, which is today going to whip all the polls.

Some deputies have already been questioned against Starmer? He directly asked Burnham the conservative aborician The daily telegraphIn an interview that particularly irritated Downing Street. S, people contacted me throughout this summer; I cannot deny what happened. But this decision depends more on them than m. Although I already introduce myself twice to direct the game. I think that said everything, right? The mayor of Mchester, the third more populated city of the Pas, replied, by triggering a chain of speculation on his real intentions.

The Labor Party has held an annual congress next week in Liverpool that many underline as the time of the truth to Starmer. His last opportunity to convince his people that there is a left -wing soul and a vision of radical change for the step in a policy which today has its popularity in the polls and which has caused rejection and disappointment among many progressive voters.

Its heat by reacting to the Gaza tragedy although it ended up recognizing the state of Palestine. Its social discounts to help the payment of the gas and electricity or funds for the most vulnerable who had to reject the threat of a parliamentary rebellion. His obsession with responding with a hard hand and stricter laws to the debate on irregular immigration. And his excessive adult and his follow -up of Donald Trump. All this, accompanied by an economy in which prices continue to increase and which do not start to start, caused a precipitate fed up on the figure of Starmer.

The North of the King

In front of the lawyer for Fro and Robico de London, who has not been able to build internal support in progress in the party, there is no StarmerismBurnham grew up during these years at the head of the mayor of Mchester as a policy near the people, further left and with daring proposals that have already been able to repeat in the city.

He has no empach in the proposal of a complete nationalization of services such as public transport or energy. It requires more high taxes on residences than many billionaires have in London or in the south of England. He wants to reduce income tax from those who charge and increase those of those who have higher wages. And, above all, he wants the state to become more, loses the fear of funds that manage the public debt market and invest in urgent priorities such as housing.

We returned in the 80s

He has already done a lot to Mchester, a flourishing city with a bus service and affordable and effective trams, and with a reinforced educational program with public investment. Public control over basic things in life is the most important. What we did in this city was to return to the DCADA in the 80s, explains Burnham in another interview, this time at The Progressive Weekly The new statesmanWhich attracted the attention of many works.

Burnham proposes to return to the time before the dismantling of the State made by Margaret Thatcher, who provocate the difficult response of the English areas of the North, from this worker's belt historically and so different from London that Mchester and Liverpool are built.

Burnham, who studied in Cambridge and was one of the ministers of Mrs. Jvenes during the new work of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, found his mold in the municipal policy of his homeland. He carries informally, almost always black, openly crosses the streets and receives the dear of citizens who have already baptized him as the North King.

But, although these days allow themselves to be loved and use its popularity to stir the party, it is not easy to challenge Starmer leadership. You will have to become a national assistant again, and for this, Algn compareo should abandon their escape to open a by -election. It doesn't seem to happen. He will also need the support of his candidacy at 20% of the parliamentary group (around 80 deputies). And the current Prime Minister will have the authority to arise.

Looking for a progressive mayor

Burnham's commitment seems to be more intended to launch a warning to Starmer and its team which is already preparing an internal engine. The mayor shares the vision of the MEP on the left of the work that the men of the Prime Minister created a frank control structure which suppresses any criticism. Dismantling that we have before us [la ultraderecha de Farage] It cannot be answered by a sectarian and deeply dividing management of the Labor Party, warned the mayor.

His support for a reform of the British electoral system which makes it more proportional and less Bipartisan responds today to an emergency logic which may seem familiar to many Spanish voters. Burnham turns to the Liberal Party of Demcrata or towards the Greens, checks the good results they obtain in each local competition or in surveys, and concludes that the best way to stop the threat of the extreme right is that the Labor Party is looking for an alliance with them and building a progressive mayor in the Westminster parliament.