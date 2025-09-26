



Washington President (AP), Trumphas, added a presidential promenade to renown outside the White House, with portraits of each of the previous commanders, except for one.

Instead of a head of the head of Joe Biden, the republican president rather hung a photo of an autopen signing the democrats appoint a reference to the frequent allegation of Trump according to which the former president was added at the end of his mandate and not really the one who makes decisions.

Find out more: verification of the facts claims that Biden's pardons are zero because he used an autopen

The Snob is equivalent to the last attempt by Trump to delegitimize a predecessor which he moves regularly, including in front of more than 100 world leaders on Tuesday at The United Nations General Generalgathering. Trump never recognized his own defeat Tibiden in the 2020 elections, instead of wrongly harming the result of electoral fraud.

Trump had previously pointed out that he would represent Biden with an autopen on the presidential promenade of the fame. Trump has been completely proven that managers of the Biden administration could have forged the signature of their boss using the autopen and taking great measures that he was not aware.

He also questioned the validity of the pardons and other documents that Biden signed with an autopen, even if other presidents before he also relied on the device to sign key articles. A chamber committee managed by Les Républicains also investigates the use of Biden's administrations.

The White House staff sent a burst of publications on social networks on Wednesday afternoon, happily promoting the finished project. The media can have his first overview of the renowned walk in person when Trump organizes a dinner on Wednesday evening on the Newrose Garden Patiothat is next to the Collonad West Wing on which the portraits are suspended.

The addition of The Walk of Fame is the last in a series of design modifications that it has made to the White House since its recovery from the office. He also added gold flourishing to the oval office walls, installed MassiveNeW Flagpoleson the two lawns, replaced the grass in the Pink Garden patio stone and began the construction of a MassiveNew ballroom.

