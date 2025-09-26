



Andy Park: Energy and climate experts claim that China’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions to the United Nations is an important moment that could mark an turning point for the world order. China is the largest global transmitter, responsible for nearly a third of global programs, therefore its climate trajectory has major consequences. The announcement was made while the world leaders have unveiled new targets to curb global warming, one day after Donald Trump qualified the greatest stupid climate change to perpetuate the world. Samantha Dick has more. Samantha Dick: Two global superpowers in disagreement on one of the hottest subjects in the United Nations, climate change. In a video addressed to the world leaders gathered in New York, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced for the first time that China, the largest fossil fuels in the world, will undertake to reduce carbon emissions from 7 to 10% by 2035. Xi Jinping: Colleagues, a great vision requires concrete actions. The climate response is an urgent but long -term task. Intensions All our actions to carry out the beautiful vision of harmony between man and nature and preserve planet earth, the place we call here. Samantha Dick: As part of its UN commitment, China will increase solar, wind and hydroelectric energy to manage more than 30% of its electrical system during the next decade, in contrast with the position of American president Donald Trump. Donald Trump: Climate change, it is the greatest stupid work ever perpetrated in the world, in my opinion. Samantha Dick: The United States withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and taking over the fossil fuels, the energy analyst Tim Buckley of Think Tank Climate Energy Finance says that China seizes the opportunity to intensify on the world scene. Tim Buckley: In the end, America repeals their responsibility. China is very eager to intensify. China can now act like the right guy and win because America has left the playground. Samantha Dick: At a time when nations are working more and more to reduce emissions, Mr. Buckley says that the rapid development of new technologies by China helps to mitigate the transition. Tim Buckley: The big news is the investments and the strategic management that Chinese leaders have shown in the last decade or two means that we have in fact have commercially viable technologies today and on a scale that we could not have dreamed of five or 10 years ago. Samantha Dick: In a statement, a spokesperson for the Minister of Climate Change, Chris Bowen, said that the government would still act in the Australian national interest and this means to seize the economic opportunities which come from the world acting on climate change. Professor Emeritus Mark Howden, former director of the Australian National University Institute for Climatic, Energy and Catastrophes solutions, says that the increased climate ambition of China could mark a turning point for the World Order while the White House turns on the global agreements. Mark Howden: China clearly uses this problem as a way to demonstrate that this is the reliable option. This is the technologically advanced option. He is the partner of choice. Samantha Dick: Professor Howden says that this change takes place closer to his home in Asia-Pacific, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanians recently failed to enclose two main security agreements with Vanuatu and the Papua Nouvelle-Guinée. Mark Howden: In the Pacific Asia-Pacific, we see China intervening not only with economic influence and loans and things like that, but things like police arrangements in Vanuatu and others. Andy Park: Professor Mark Howden, former director of the Anu's Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, ending this report by Samantha Dick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/am/china-s-un-climate-commitments-could-signal-turning-point/105819646 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos