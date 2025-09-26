Trump laughs at the Erdogan of Turkey on the `faked elections ''

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan while meeting in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC on September 25, 2025. Saul Loeb / AFP

US President Donald Trump said Thursday, September 25, that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan “knows the fake elections better than anyone, when he prompted common ground with the leader often accused of autocratic behavior.

Trump, who wrongly claims electoral fraud thwarted his presidential candidacy in 2020, said that he and Erdogan remained friends when he was out of power an American period called “exile”.

And Erdogan, in power since 2014, won Trump's praise Thursday despite repression in Türkiye on opposition and the media. “He's a guy who is very obstinate. Usually, I don't like people of opinion, but I still like it, but it is difficult,” Trump told Erdogan in Washington.

It was Erdogan's first bilateral visit to the White House since 2019 during Trump's first term, former president Joe Biden having a tense relationship with the Turkish chief whom he described as “autocrat”.

Under Erdogan, the authorities have targeted the main opposition party of Turkey with repeated arrests, in particular the powerful mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, who has been detained since March on the allegations of corruption he denies.

Trump has sought to mark democratic checks and counterweights since his return in office in January.

He has also long shown admiration for autocratic leaders, often emphasizing the duration of certain heads of state has managed to maintain power.

In August, Trump praised the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who led the former Soviet Republic for 22 years during his visit to Washington. “It's long, and the only reason you can be in a country for so long is when you are very intelligent and very confident,” he said.

Trump himself has repeatedly teased the prospect of seeking a third term, something crossed out by the American Constitution.

The prohibition of F-35 sales could be lifted

Trump reported on Thursday that the United States could soon relaunch its grip on sales of advanced hunting jets in Ankara. During the presidents' first term, the United States withdrew Turkey, an NATO ally, from its F-35 flagship hunting program after Turkey bought a air defense system in Russia. US officials feared that Turkey’s use of the Russia S-400 air missiles system is used to collect data from the F-35 capacities and that information can be found in Russian hands.

Trump started his two -hour meeting with Erdogan by offering hope that resolution to the question could be found during the Directors' talks. “He needs certain things, and we need certain things and will happen to a conclusion. You know by the end of the day,” said Trump. The president added to Erdogan: “And I think you will manage to buy things” that you would like to “buy”.

After their meeting, the American president said that he thought that Erdogan would stop buying oil from Russia and not that the chief of turkeys had directly committed to doing so during their discussion. “I don't want to say that” Erdogan agreed to stop purchases “, but if I want it, he will,” said Trump.

Trump added that Erdogan is respected by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I think he could have a great influence if he wants,” said Trump.

The push on Erdogan to engage more in Putin's pressure occurs after Trump earlier this week, said that he thought that Ukraine could win back all the lost territories against Russia during the war. It was a dramatic change compared to the repeated calls of Trump so that Kyiv made concessions to end the war.