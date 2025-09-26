Trump announces new prices on trucks, drugs and kitchen cabinets





President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a new wave of prices, including a 100% levy on brand drug imports or patented from October 1, unless a company builds a factory in the United States.

Washington will also impose an import tax of 25% on all heavy trucks and 50% samples from the kitchen and bathroom cabinets, the American president said by unveiling industry -oriented measures.

“The reason is the large-scale” flood “of these products in the United States by other external countries,” Trump wrote on his Truth social platform, citing the need to protect American manufacturers.

The announcements come despite calls from American companies so that the White House does not impose other prices.

New prices may have an impact on the main producers of brand pharmaceuticals – including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Japan.

The United Kingdom has exported more than $ 6 billion (4.5 billion) of pharmaceutical products in the United States last year, according to the United Nations.

Heavy truck prices would protect American manufacturers from “unfair external competition” and that tasks would help lift American companies such as Peterbilt and Mack Trucks, Trump said.

These companies “will be protected from the assault on external interruptions,” he wrote.

The new samples from the kitchen and bathroom cabinets, as well as other furniture, responded to high import levels, which affects local manufacturers, the president said.

He added that the United States would begin to charge a 30% price on upholstered furniture for next week.

The new functions came while Trump extends his pricing policies, which were a key characteristic of his second mandate in the White House.

Trump's radical prices on more than 90 countries entered into force in early August, as part of its policies aimed at stimulating jobs and manufacturing in the United States, among other political objectives.

He previously imposed sectoral prices on steel, copper, aluminum, cars and vehicles.

Earlier this year, the United States Chamber of Commerce urged the White House not to introduce new prices, arguing that many parts used in the production of trucks come “massively” from countries like Mexico, Canada, Germany, Finland and Japan.

The organization added that these countries are “allies or partners close to the United States do not threaten any threat to American national security”.

Mexico and Canada are among the largest parts of parts for medium and heavy trucks, representing more than half of the total American imports in the sector last year, the room said.

He warned that it was not practical to expect many of these parts to come at the national level, resulting in higher costs for industry.

The new prices promote national producers but are “terrible” for consumers, because prices should increase, said Deborah Elms of the commercial expert of the research company Hinrich Foundation.

The samples would cover more products at higher rates than the reciprocal prices of Trump, which aimed to correct commercial imbalances with other countries.

These specific import taxes could serve as a safeguard plan to obtain income, because Trump's radical rights on global trade partners are disputed in court, said Elms.

