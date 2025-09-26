Trump signs an executive decree supporting the proposed agreement to put Tiktok under the American property

Washington President (AP) Donald Trump signed a decree on Thursday that will allow Tiktok to continue to operate in the United States in a way that responds to national security problems.

The order of the Trumps will allow a group of investors led by the United States to buy the application of Chinas Bytedance, although the agreement is not yet finalized and also requires the approval of China.

A lot Always unknown About the actual agreement in progress, but Trump said during a white house signature ceremony on Thursday that Chinese chief Xi Jinping agreed to move forward.

Vice-president JD Vance added that there was a certain resistance on the Chinese side, but the fundamental thing we wanted to accomplish is that we wanted Tiktok to work, but we also wanted to make sure that we protect the confidentiality of American data as required by law.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an investigation associated with the press asking for approval of the approval of the Chinal.

President Joe Biden signed legislation Adopted by the congress last year which would prohibit Tiktok unless Bytedance sells its American assets to an American company at the start of this year. Trump has repeatedly signed orders that have enabled Tiktok to continue working in the United States while his administration is trying to conclude an agreement for the sale of the company.

The decree itself is a declaration of the president according to which the proposed agreement responds to the security problems set out in this law. And this gives all the negotiation parties a stay of an additional 120 days in order to finalize it.

Young people especially wanted it to happen, said Trump.

Any major change in the popular video platform could have a huge impact on how Americans, especially young adults and adolescents, consume online information.

About 43% of American adults under 30 say regularly get news from Tiktok, higher than any other social media application, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, according to a report by Pew Research Center Posted Thursday.



The Tiktok logo is represented in Tokyo, September 28, 2020. (AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato, File)





When he was asked if Hed wanted a Tiktok algorithm belonging to the United States to suggest more content by promoting his Make America movement again, Trump said that Hed did 100% Maga if he thought, but he has the intention for each philosophy, each policy to be treated correctly.

Vance said the agreement guarantees that American investors will really control the algorithm that determines the content observed on the application of social media. He said that more information on the agreement will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Which will control the new Tiktok company

?

Under the terms of the agreement which has so far been revealed by the White House, the application will be transformed into a new American joint venture belonging to a consortium of American investors, in particular the giant of Oracle technology and the investment company Silver Lake Partners.

Although the details have not yet been finalized, investment groups controlling participation in the new company would be around 80%. Although Bytedance should have a participation in the new company, it would be less than 20% part of the property reserved for foreign investors. The board of directors performing the new platform would be controlled by American investors. Bytedance will be represented by a person on the board of directors, but this person will be excluded from any question related to security.



The outside of the head office of Oracle Corp. is represented in Redwood City, California, June 26, 2007 (AP Photo / Paul Sakuma, File)





The new owners of Tiktoks include a lot, whose commercial or political interests are linked to Trump, in particular the co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch, which raises if political influence will be exerted in the platform.

Although he resigned as CEO of Oracles over ten years ago, Ellison remains strongly involved as president and director of technology. Today 81, he could be online to become a multimedia power player behind the scenes, having already helped finance Skydances recently completed the merger with ParamountAn agreement designed by his son, David.

Trump said Dell founder Michael Dell will also be an investor in the new company.

Tiktok users could now obtain the editorial policies of people who now have control of the company, said David Greene, director of the Electronic Frontier Liberties Foundation. It will not be 100% Maga. The question is how she will deal with the criticism of him and the people he loves.

What we know about algorithm fueling

The platform

The recommendation algorithm that led millions of users in an endless flow of video shorts was central to the security debate on Tiktok. China previously maintained that the algorithm should remain under Chinese control by law. But an American regulation that the congress adopted with bipartisan support said that any divestment of Tiktok must mean that the platform has cut links with Bytedance.

US officials previously warned the algorithm which is a complex system of rules and calculations that the platforms used to provide content to your flow are vulnerable to the handling of the Chinese authorities, but no evidence has never been presented by American officials showing that China has tried to do so.

Trumps Order indicates that an approved copy of recycled bytedances algorithm only with American data will feed the new American version of the application. The joint venture will control and monitor the code and all content moderation decisions. Administration officials claim that recycling will cancel any risk of Chinese interference and influence.

It is not clear if the American version of Tiktok would be a different experience from what users of the rest of the world are used to. Any notable modification made to a service of social media platforms increases the risk of alienating its audience, said Jasmine Enberg, analyst of the Emarketer research company.

In an excellent example of the way in which a change of control can reshape a formerly popular social media platform, billionaire Elon Musk sparked an almost immediate reaction after completing his takeover of Twitter almost three years ago.

But Musk has made extremely visible changes, including the modification of its name in X, by removing its content moderation and adding exclusive features for paid subscribers. The changes that occur gradually while different data is introduced into the American copy of the Tiktoks algorithm could be imperceptible for most of its audience.

Social media concerns culture as much as technology, and the way users will bring to a new property and potentially a new version of the application is always an open question, said Enberg.



The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, spoke after President Donald Trump signed a decree concerning Tiktok at the Oval Blanche office on Thursday, September 25, 2025, in Washington, as a prosecutor General Pam Bondi and Vice-President JD Vance listen. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)





Which motivated China to conclude this agreement

Beijing once called the request that Tiktok be withdrawn from his Chinese mother company an act of theft, but Chinese officials have changed their melody as the American-Chinese trade war progressed.

A tiktok agreement would allow China to keep the ball on commercial negotiations, said Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program of the Think Tank Center, based in Washington. Tiktok alone is not compared to the importance of American-Chinese friendly relations.

Dimitar Gueorgueev, an associate professor of political science at the University of Syracuse, argues that Beijing is more interested in keeping access to American technology and services, at least in the short term, so that he can create semiconductor, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

This is the front line of technological competition, said Gueorguev. Tiktok, on the other hand, is a consumer application in maturity with a decrease in strategic weight.