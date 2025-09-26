Politics
Scoop Community “Retirement Advisor to the visit of Royalty, Big Quake and a food flight mission
Article – David Hill – journalist of local democracy
The deputy mayor of Kaikura, Julie Howden, retires after 12 years as an advisor.
The accommodation of the former prince of Wales and Boris Johnson in Kaikura are two of the strengths of Julie HowDens Time as deputy mayor.
Ms. Howden will resign in October after four mandates to the Kaikura district council, including nine years as deputy mayor.
His 12 years on the Council were hectic, in particular the recovery of the earthquake and the future King Charles III on Visit Kaikura in November 2019.
I visited the Buckingham Palace in July and I couldn't help telling the staff that I hosted him when he was in Kaikura, said Ms. Howden.
Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, made a flying visit to Kaikura in July 2017, in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs, to thank the community for welcoming British tourists blocked after the magnitude of magnitude 7.8 in November 2016.
Julie Howden (née Smith) was born and raised himself in Kaikura, but moved to pictorial after training to become a chief.
After married, she moved to Australia in the 1980s, before returning to Picton in 1991 to lead the Americano restaurant.
She returned to Kaikura in 2006 and bought Bendamere House Bed and Breakfast from her parents.
Mom used to welcome people in the house and we built there. We had three boys, so we needed more space.
His sons attended the Catholic school St Josephs, then Ms. Howden intervened to be the chairman of the board of directors.
She then decided to defend the Council in 2013 to extend my reflection and my learning and my governance skills.
His election took some people by surprise.
When the results increased, a couple of old guys told my mother, who this Julie Howden? And she said, she is my daughter.
The main problem of his first mandate was the construction of the new civic center, a project inherited from the quarter of the previous council.
There were problems with the design and tightening of bad weather and costs quickly exploded.
The new Civic Center finally opened in November 2016, but the official opening never occurred due to the earthquake.
Ms. Howden was in St Arnaud during a retirement for the newly elected council, when the earthquake struck.
Unable to go home, while Kaikura was cut by road, Ms. Howden and some advisers went to Blenheim where they sat in the information sessions of the Marlborough district council until she could take a return flight.
Once back in Kaikura, mayor Winston Gray quickly realized that there were a lot of staff and volunteers and no way to feed them.
Ms. Howden and Mayor Mary Gray, then the director of the School of St Josephs, jumped into the new world and found bread and tomatoes to make sandwiches.
Then, I ordered food to my suppliers to Christchurch and I made my brother pick him up and the Canterbury Aero Club stole it on the plane.
And then they wanted to know how we were going to pay for it.
We fed 80 people a day over five or six days, then the army entered.
Howden said that one of her protruding facts is the Council that managed a reconstruction of $ 50 million on time and less than the budget in just four years – which costs taxpayers to $ 2 million, thanks to government insurance and assistance.
His advice to new advisers is to remember that you are there to represent the community.
Everything must be focused on the taxpayer and you have to listen to them.
-LDR is a local bodily journalism co -financed by RNZ and NZ on the air.
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
