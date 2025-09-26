



President Donald Trump said Thursday that it will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

It was sufficient, Trump told journalists in the oval office while signing unrelated decrees. It's time to stop now.

Why it matters

Trump was in New York to attend the United Nations High Nations Week, during which leaders around the world meet and are aimed at the General Assembly and their peers. Trump pronounced his own address earlier this week, followed by meetings with the leaders of the Arab nations, with whom the president shared his Gaza resettlement plan.

However, these same leaders in the past two months have increased more and more their opposition to Israel when he launched a new attack on Gaza City and criticized the plan of Israel to take control of the city and the wider band of Gaza. Regional leaders have warned that the operation will deepen an already severe humanitarian crisis and mass displacement, and it will not compromise lasting peace for the region.

This year's high-level week drew increased attention while several major Western nations, including the United Kingdom and France, have decided to recognize a Palestinian state.

What to know

Trump, while answering questions from journalists from the Oval Office, addressed any potential future expansion of Israeli ambitions for the Palestinian territories, which would include the Warbox move, which has so far remained withdrawn from violence in the Gaza Strip.

Trump said he would oppose any attempt to take the West Bank, saying, “It wouldn't happen.”

“I will not authorize Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. It will not happen,” he said, adding, “it was enough. It is time to stop now” and to call any attempt to take the West Bank a “red line” for relations with Israel.

Unlike Gaza, where Israel is at war with Hamas, the West Bank is administered by the Palestinian authority.

Trump has often praised his close ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he suffered the pressure from the Arab leaders who have expressed concerns about Israel, which annexed more land.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces immense internal pressure from the main allies of the coalition to increase the control of the country in the Palestinian territories, some hoping that a large American support for Israeli policies would ultimately result in supporting expansion in the occupied territories.

What would that mean for Israel to annex the West Bank?

The Israeli settlers have increased their presence in the West Bank in recent years, bringing the total number in the territory to around 130 colonies. A large part of the international community largely considers these colonies as illegal and an obstacle to peace.

If Israel annexed the West Bank, this would lead to a rapid expansion of these colonies, pushing long -standing residents.

In August, Israel approved a regulation program in the West Bank that the Palestinians and the rights groups warned the territory and would bring a devastating blow to any perspective for a future Palestinian state.

List of countries that do not recognize a Palestinian state

Palestine has received increased recognition in recent years, with major additions in the past two months.

In September 2025, 157 of the 193 United Nations member states now recognized Palestine, representing 81% of all members, now four of the five permanent members of the Security Council, with the United States now the Holdout.

Member States that do not recognize Palestine's state currently include:

Austria, Cameroon, Croatia, Eritée, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Lattonia, Micronesia, Moldavian, Myanmar, Palaa, Nénalland Islands Solomon, South Korea, Switzerland, Tongalu, Tuvalu and United States; With non -members of Kosovo, Malta and Taiwan

Some states have declared conditional recognition, which means that they have declared that they will recognize Palestine once they have reached certain conditions, such as the recognition of the right of Israel to exist and establish a “competent administration”, in particular:

Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Singapore

This article includes the reports of the Associated Press.

Update of 25/09/25, 6.30 pm HE: This article was updated with additional information.

