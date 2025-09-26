Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, goes to an enthusiastic crowd giving him a warm sending to Urumqi Tianshan International Airport, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on September 25, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a large rally on Thursday to celebrate the founding 70th anniversary of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region in Urumqi, capital of this region in northwest China, according to the Xinhua press agency.

XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, joined local officials and public members of all ethnic groups and all horizons of the event.

Wang Huning, president of the National Committee of the Political Consultation Conference of the Chinese People (CPPCC) and head of the central delegation, attended this event and delivered a speech. Cai Qi, director of the CPC Central Committee CPC Bureau, was also present at the meeting. Wang and Cai are members of the permanent committee of the CPC Central Committee political bureau.

The rally started around 10:30 am. All participants got up and sang the national anthem. A message of congratulations from the CPC Central Committee, of the Standing Committee of the Congress of the National People, the Council of State, the National Committee of the CPPC and the Central Military Commission was read at the meeting.

In his speech, Wang has said that over the past 70 years, the inhabitants of all ethnic groups in the Xinjiang have had great successes in the socialist revolution and development, and in reform and openness, under the direction of the CPC.

The CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping to his heart has formulated party policies for Xinjiang governance in the new era, which has led to historical achievements in various companies in the region, Wang said.

The Xinjiang, with the rest of the country, won the battle against poverty and finished the construction of a moderately prosperous company in all respects, said that Wang, noting that the ethnic unity of the Xinjiang has been consolidated and that the sense of the community for the Chinese nation has been reinforced.

XI, leading a central delegation, arrived in Urumqi on Tuesday, capital of Xinjiang, to attend the activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Autonomous Region. Wednesday morning, XI visited a theme exhibition for the birthday of a cultural center in Urumqi.

Also Wednesday, XI joined people from all ethnic groups in the Xinjiang to watch the gala entitled “Beautiful Xinjiang” marking the 70th founding anniversary of the region.

XI left the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for Beijing on Thursday. He received a warm sending by people from all the ethnic groups that bordered the streets by waving the red flags in the city proper of Urumqi, of the regional capital, and joyfully danced to Urumqi Tianshan International Airport.

Bai Shengfu, an imam from the Great Mosque of Shaanxi in Urumqi, attended the great meeting of Thursday as a representative of the religious community and expressed his excitement and joy. Participating in the celebrations was an immense honor and a great encouragement. He reflects the deep care of the CPC Central Committee for the Xinjiang and the religious community, said Bai Shengfu to the Global Times.

“I will transform this mood into motivation, continue the tradition of loving both the country and religion and guide believers to contribute to national prosperity, stability and ethnic unity,” said Bai Shengfu.

Through the Xinjiang, a variety of events have taken place in recent days to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Autonomous Region Foundation. Thursday, the Global Times learned that residents of all ethnic groups in the Tianshan District of Urumqi meet in a community center to look at the broadcast of the large rally, filling the corridor with a festive atmosphere while they were celebrating the historic opportunity together.

In the village of Daxi of the county of Yuli in the Mongolian autonomous prefecture of Bortala, the residents decorated their houses with national flags and red lanterns to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the autonomous region. The village Abulikemu Musa was quoted by the Xinjiang Daily saying that electronic commerce and rural tourism had transformed the life of the difficulties for prosperity.

He noted that the villagers applauded when they saw President Xi arrive in Urumqi on television. “Our lives have undergone spectacular changes and neighbors impatiently placed themselves to mark the milestone,” said Abulikemu.

The celebration highlights the accent put by China on the Xinjiang region and sustainable stability, serving not only as commemoration but also for milestones in the development of the region. The strategic role of the Xinjiang region is also highlighted, with new requirements in terms of development, ethnic unit, border security, ecological protection and its function of hub for opening and exchange, the deputy director of the Borderland Studies Institute at the Zhejiang said on Thursday.

A socialist and modern Xinjiang

President XI urged Xinjiang on Wednesday to build a modern socialist Xinjiang which is characterized by unity, harmony, prosperity, wealth, cultural progress and healthy eco-environment, where people live and work in peace and contentment. He made these remarks after listening to work reports from the CPC Xinjiang Regional Committee and the regional government, according to Xinhua.

XI noted that since the Foundation of the Autonomous Region of Uygur of Xinjiang 70 years ago, tashing changes have taken place in the region, and the Xinjiang has joined the rest of the country to embark on a new construction trip of a modern socialist country in all respects.

Taking advantage of its industrial resources and capacities, the Xinjiang should actively explore a high -quality development path adapted to its own characteristics and promote its new quality productive forces in the light of local conditions, underlined XI.

He also urged Xinjiang to promote the cultural tourism industry, to improve the preservation and restoration of ecosystems, to accelerate the construction of the central area along the economic belt of the silk road and to give priority to the insurance and to improve people's lives.

The remarks of President XI established the course of the future of Xinjiang, Zhou Jianping, director of the Xinjiang Institute of Engineering, said that, as a person born and raised in the region, he has a profound understanding of his rapid growth and his vast opportunities under the strategic positioning of the CPC Central Committee of the CPC.

The Xinjiang is entering a crucial stage of development. While China is advancing the Belt and Road initiative, the region is a hub and a vital gateway for the opening to the west. With forces ranging from agriculture and energy to emerging sectors such as intelligent manufacturing and new materials, Xinjiang's prospects are vast, said Zhou, noting that the region has enormous potential and is ready to achieve even greater progress in the future.

President XI underlined the complete implementation of party guidelines to govern the Xinjiang in the new era, anchored in the strategic positioning of the region and highlighting the continuity of governance. A rifine of history and practice, the directive formed a complete framework and has proven to be effective, while the Xinjiang region has entered its best development stage, overcoming terrorism, security risks and economic gap, said Wang.

The expert noted that, in the future, the Xinjiang region will align themselves more on national strategies to advance modernization in ecological protection, economic growth, governance and ethnic unity, advancing the construction of a modern and socialist region.