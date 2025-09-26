24 hours in Kyiv | Observer

Photographs by Fabian Ritter
My trip begins in a conference room at Warsovie Marriott. We are waiting for a bus to take us to Dorohusk on the Polish border, where a train will transport us overnight in kyiv. The other passengers include Boris Johnson, the new foreign minister Yvette Cooper, and the president of Finland, Alexander Stubb, but they are nowhere. Were guests of Victor Pinchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch who became a media magnate after having enriched himself with pipes and railway wheels.
Pinchuk is influential in Ukraine and the west. He advocates tirelessly for Ukraine to join the EU, chiefly through his relationship with the Clintons and his annual Yalta European Strategy meeting. He also owns the Pinchuk Art Centre, one of Kyivs most prestigious galleries, which has invited The Observer along.
Im surrounded by dignitaries, analysts, politicians and military experts. Everyones eating food that is too small to eat in two bites but too large to eat in one. People stretch their mouths awkwardly for rocket tartine and doughnuts stuffed with sea buckthorn. On my table, a retired colonel recalls how he used to covertly monitor people suspected of war crimes in the Balkans. He worries Vladimir Putin will look towards Moldovas forthcoming election next.
Were apprehensive. Ukraines capital has, until recently, remained more or less safe at least comparedwith the countrys eastern regions but now attacks are becoming an almost weekly occurrence. A few days ago, Putin sent hundreds of drones and severalmissiles towards Kyiv in the largest aerial bombardment since the war began. They even hit a government building. On 10 September, article 4 of the Nato treaty was invoked after Russian drones were shot down in Poland.
Its dark and raining as we board the train. Im shown how to download the Air Alert app, which tells you, region by region, what type of military hardware is coming to kill you and how far away it may be. In Kyiv, civilians dont get much warning (about four minutes for missiles and 15 for drones). In Kharkiv, they get even less. The English version of the app is voiced by the actor Mark Hamill. Attention. Air raid alert. Proceed to the nearest shelter, Luke Skywalker announces, then: The alert is over. May the Force be with you. At the start of the war, its explained to me, the rule was that two walls between you and the street was enough protection, at least from drones. Apparently, thats not true any more.
Young people in Kyiv enjoy a summer evening outdoors. Main picture:students commemorate friends killed in action
On the train, bedroom compartments come with a paper bag containing chicken and potatoes, water, salad and two half-litre bottles of wine. The VIPs occupy a restricted section at the front. You can smoke between the carriages after the soldiers come to check your passport. I finish my wine and fall asleep reading Isaac Babels Red Cavalry. Babel lived through pogroms in Odesa and was executed in 1939 after being accused of spying for Austria and France. In his twenties, he was advised to enlist in the PolishSoviet war as a means of enriching his writing.
I close my eyes as the train passes over the borderlands where Babel fought and killed. And as they close, Im galloping through never-ending yellow fields even at midnight the sky bursts through.
In the autumn of 2023, about 18 months after Russias full-scale invasion in February 2022, a moose was found wandering around the Kyiv Institute of Automation. It had fled a forest fire in the neighbouring countryside and had been ambling through the city for days. It was photographed by the Ukrainian artist Anton Saenko: some people saw the moose as an omen.
The moose heralded a change in Kyiv, which has become strange. Often, daily life appears normal; mothers go by with children, hipsters sip coffee and drink beer in the sun. But theres always something there, underneath, usurping this normality. Couples report increased quarrelling because of the lack of sleep; they lash out at each other and dont know why. Every morning at 9am theres a moment of silence and the radios and classrooms and televisions go quiet. Death is everywhere, both mourned and celebrated.
Then there are the limbless men. In Kyiv, people have got used to men without arms, without legs sometimes without arms and legs. An estimated 50,000 Ukrainians have lost limbs since 2022. A few months ago, a journalist was taking his morning coffee when he tripped over a prosthetic leg someone had left in the middle of the walkway. He remembers how the amputee smiled and kept smiling as more people kept tripping. It was like he wanted them to trip, as if he was saying: Look, I still have a leg.
After disembarking at about 9am, one of the first Ukrainians I talk to is a veteran whose unfilled right sleeve dangles from his shoulder like an empty sock. He was in Donetsk and managed to save his friend from shelling, but not his arm. He lost consciousness, went missing for two days and was presumed lost. He served for two more years after that and still feels a tingling sensation in his phantom limb. Its like when you sleep too long on your arm and it goes numb, he tells me. You can get used to anything if youre not dead. I ask if hes optimistic about the war. He says hes realistic.
Mykola, pictured with his girlfriend Katherina, is one of the estimated 50,000 Ukrainians to have lost limbs since 2022
War has forced people into double lives. In the lobby of the InterContinental hotel, waiting for Ukraines president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to address the conference, I speak with a young woman named Kseniia. She was a florist before the invasion broke out; now she makes drones. I adore these drones, Kseniia says. She wants her drones to be beautiful, even if theyre kamikaze even if they last 15 minutes. People say to me, she exclaims proudly: You used to have a flower boutique now you have a drone boutique. We have standards.
At the conference, Zelensky doesnt speak for long; he has urgent business. The embattled president is good at radiating a sense of patriotic defiance. He even jokes, citing Ukraines secret weapon, better than any drone interceptor: Lt-Gen Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Whenever [you] Are in Kyiv, he says, addressing the American officer on a visit, local residents can finally sleep, I am ready to grant the citizenship of General Kellogg. We can give you everything you might need an apartment, anything. Zelensky leaves the scene with thunderous applause. From the press room, I watch Johnson applaud like an orangutan in the front row. They like Bojo in Ukraine; They named Astreet after him.
Zelensky knows the war is taking its toll. Ukraine has struggled sometimes disastrously with the delicate task of Trump-whispering. Words such as victory are used less and less in conversation these days. The Ukrainian army is also experiencing a manpower shortage. Men fear the draft, which can be forced upon them after committing a minor offence, or just by taking a wrong turn on the way to the shops.
No one quite knows whats going to happen to you if you get drafted. Men hide indoors, sheltering from the officers who patrol the streets handing out notices. They scroll through Telegram channels for updates on the drafts whereabouts. One journalist tells me that after two conscripts swapped places at aholding centre, its now forbidden for men to visit them before they arebussed off to training.
After Zelenskys speech, the director of the Pinchuk Art Centre, Bjrn Geldhof, takes me for lunch. Geldhof moved here in 2009. His children are half Ukrainian and he lives between Kyiv and his home in Brussels. The art centre recently exhibited a film about the draft.
Volunteer Ksenia arranges relief supplies for the troops
After one artist was called up for training, his contemporaries wrote a joint letter imploring the military to find the best use for him. [Hes a] Very fragile young boy, says geldhof, [a] Person really beautiful but a super fragile part of the LGBTI community. He has done really difficult work, but if you [touch him]You would be afraid of breaking it.
As the war drags on, drafted soldiers have less and less autonomy over where and how they fight. This idea of autonomy existed in the beginning, Geldhof says, but its a frontline of more than 1,000 kilometres [620 miles]. If you ask everyone: what would you like to do?, You might have a problem. That said, Geldhof wants to emphasize that there is humanity in the army and that people will try to find the right place for you. It's not just here is a pistol, running.
This year, David Chichkan, a prominent anarchist artist, died in Zaporizhzhia repelling an infantry assault. He was a mortar operator. More than 200 cultural figures have been killed since the invasion began.
Lunch concludes with a tour of the art Directly after the full-scale invasion, visitor numbers dropped to about 350 people a day and Geldhof considered closing, but theyre now back up to 1,000. People have started turning up, Geldhof says, because they want to live.
As well as providing an exhibition space, the Pinchuk Art Centre also employs full-time researchers and archivists. Its their job to help decolonise the culture. This isnt an easy task and involves a radical reappraisal of history. Spoken Russian has been dropped across the country. Tolstoy, Dostoevsky and, most of all, Pushkin (whose statue was erected over the unmarked graves of civilians in Mariupol in 2022) have been soundly rejected.
Other Russian cultural influences are more difficult to discern, such as the film director Andrei Tarkovsky, who has Ukrainian family roots, or abstract painter Kazimir Malevich, who, despite his work in Russia and his Polish heritage, is widely accepted as Ukrainian. Gogol, it is explained to me, has two souls. He was a Ukrainian who was forced to write in Russian because of political circumstances. But, unlike Mikhail Bulgakov, he always loved Ukraine.
Life goes onin a Kyiv bar
What has emerged from this disentanglement process is a modern Ukrainian artistic legacy, carried forward by multiple generations, each residing in the fallout from politics: first, the fall ofthe Soviet Union; then 2004 and the Orange revolution; then, 10 years later, Euromaidan; and, in 2022, the full-scale invasion.
One of the exhibitions Im shownis a solo show by the painter Lesia Khomenko, who graduated into the Orange revolution. Khomenko mostly paints people: her ex-husband in military uniform, figures dressed like secret police. Perhaps most poignantly, she paintsher friends partying. The paintings are draughted from old photos of her mates getting drunk. Something they cant do in quite thesame way any more.
Upstairs, a curator, Daria Shevtsova, explains the strange inversion of gender roles brought about by war: Before, and now, we have a lot of feminist exhibitions, but at the beginning of the invasion, there were several exhibitions dedicated only to men. I couldnt imagine this before. Shevtsova says, for the first time, it was men who had to suddenly sacrifice their careers; they became vulnerable.
And how are you, I ask? Are you OK? Yes, Im fine, she replies contemplatively, [The war] Influence your physical condition. So we are all on antidepressants at the physical level, that's still there. After the invasion, Shevtsova drives halfway in search of the Davines shampoo. She needed it for a kind of insurance.
Geldhof tells me how the Ukrainian people are feeling a responsibility to spend their money. If you have 100 [87] One month, you can spend, you will give it to a very specific person, who will equip a very specific brigade, he says. This group of friends supports this brigade. Another group of friends supports this brigade. War also affected the country's oligarchs, which, according to Forbes, lost 45% of their wealth almost immediately after the large -scale invasion.
The war influences your physical condition. So we are all on antidepressants. On some physical level, itsalways there
The rest of the evening is spent eating modernised Georgian food with Geldhof and his wife. After that, I meet some friends of friends for a drink in a bar called Kashtan. This place could be anywhere in western Europe: people lounge about, smoke rollies; the same two enthusiasts play table tennis outside without fail everyday, even, by all accounts, in winter, when the weather drops to almost -10C (14F). Despite the midnight curfew, bars here still stay open later than Londons pubs.
The friends of friends are aid workers who moved to Kyiv a couple of years ago from Europe and the US. Theyre exhausted and tell me how it feels to be chronically besieged by drones. Its terrifying, one of them says. The missile happens so quickly, you dont hear it before it hits you just hear the explosion and the two pumps of the Patriot missiles. But with the drones, you hear this fucking buzz.
The Shaheds, Iranian-designed loitering munitions kamikaze drones visit Kyiv in swarms. They sound almost like a moped (nobody drives mopeds here any longer). Its fucking ominous, the aid worker continues. You know the theme tune from Jaws? Its sort of like that.
A Dutch journalist, also present, talks about how Kyiv changes your threshold for terror. You become used to hearing automatic gunfire all night. Ukraines military shoots [the drones] At an impressive pace, therefore, simultaneously, they are a threat, but you also like: OK, the luck that I will be hit is not so tall; I have to go to work tomorrow … So you start to change your perception of the danger.
Midway through our evening, a young guy in a vest and a dress interrupts to tell us about his exhibition in the church across the street. He shows us his watch. This watch is from an American sniper, he proclaims proudly, who was also the bodyguard for [the actor]Ryan Reynolds too, it's covered with blood since the moment I beat a hooligan! You see? Red blood! Blood dried! Then he left.
A young Ukrainian carries a flag with a picture of his father at a rally to draw attention to the issue of missing soldiers
At 10:45pm, everything stops and everyone goes home. I couldnt even find a shop selling beer. The streets empty and the sound of traffic dies away. That night Im so worried that Ill wake up (or wont wake up) under rubble of the Dnipro hotel that I barely sleep at all.
When we hear about the frontline, and words such as trench warfare, we think we can imagine what thats like, based on history books and films but we cant. Ukrainians and Russians are killing each other in a new kind of conflict: an electronic war dominated by drones. Human bodies only do a fraction of the killing in this electronic war, but they do all of the dying.
The land between about three and nine miles (5km-15km) on either side of the zero line the area closest to enemy territory is now referred to as the kill zone. This is where the air is so thick with drones that nothing can survive for more than a few minutes out in the open. Anything you can see, you can kill, is a common phrase among military personnel. Well, now you can see everything, and to avoid being seen, infantrymen have to live and operate almost entirely underground. The most dangerous moments at the front are not necessarily engaging the enemy, but simply moving from one place to another: even going to the toilet can be risky.
In this new war, heroes and gamers are beginning to overlap. Last year, Robert Brovdi, a drone unit commander known by his call sign Magyar, launched a scheme inwhich drone pilots can accumulate points for hitting Russian targets, which can then beconverted for new equipment.
After breakfast, I speak to a soldier who was inspired to volunteer by defenders of Mariupol and the Azovstal. He was studying business and physical education before he joined. The Russian drones are looking for you every second, every minute, every day. You have to build a whole city under the ground to survive. If we are talking about urban fighting, you need to tunnel between houses.
Revellers lose themselves at a rave at theKeller bar Kyiv
Its dark, he replies, but if you have Starlink [Elon Musks satellite network]It's perfect. You can watch the news on YouTube and how the world lives on Tiktok, but it's probably only 1% of the time especially you are preparing for another attack. The soldier said to me, after having lived hell, he is not afraid of death. Almost all soldiers have already died in these trenches.
I have two studio visits scheduled for my final hours in Kyiv. Its instructive to speak with artists; days after a crisis, the best quotes come from first responders, but years later the imaginatively minded have begun to intuit the world around them. The first visit is to the home of Anna Zvyagintseva, who sits in the half-light in a jumper and trousers and a pair of thick woollen socks. This is her family home. In 2023 she moved back to Kyiv from the safety of the Netherlands. She moved back for many reasons; in part, because she wanted to be closer to people she loved.
When the full-scale invasion happened, she says, I realised that, until the end of my days, all of my works will deal with the topic of war. It occupies everything. You cant plan properly, your friends can be gone Somehow, I need to deal with it in my practice.
Sometimes, Kyiv feels to Zvyagintseva as it always did; the bars are full, particularly in the city But she finds the contrast between this and the capitals scars disturbing. In the Lukianivska metro area, for instance, the entire station and the surrounding area have been destroyed. People suspect its because theres an underground weapons factory many layers beneath the street. Local people have renamed it Shahed-ivska, after the drones.
We discuss how there are two levels to living in Kyiv; on the surface, people get on with their lives, but theres something else beneath that keeps bubbling up in the form of fear and anger and exhaustion. You see sad women, crying women on the phone, she says. For sure, the mood is different When I came back from the Netherlands, I was probably more sensitive to that. But in order to survive, your skin becomes hard.
Max in the Army from Lesia Khomenkos exhibition Imaginary Distance, on show at the Pinchuk Art Centre
Artists such as Zvyagintseva have felt pressure to be of more use to the war effort. When the full-scale invasion began, she was paralysed. She didnt know how she could make art any more. But then I thought: OK, what does war try to do? It tries to kill, and if it cant kill, it tries to freeze people How can serving a coffee stop the war? How can making a drawing stop the war?
For days, Zvyagintseva could not cook for her kids. It was only when her daughter asked her for fresh food that something clicked. I realised I had stopped being a normal mother and thats what they want. The enemy wants this That [realisation] helped me jump from my depression after that, I worked a lot. Dignity has returned.
The second studio I visit belongs to a very different artist. While Zvyagintsevas work often explores forgotten moments of everyday life, Yarema Malashchuk makes bold video work with his collaborator Roman Khimei (who has a side job with the ministry of foreign affairs). The pair often film themselves pretending to be dead Russians. For a recent show in Slovenia, they exhibited a new film in which they found a young boy from Zaporizhzhia who had fled to Poland and allowed him to revisit his home in the form of a military-grade robot reconnaissance dog.
Malashchuk explains how the idea to play dead on film was inspired by western liberals attempting to empathise with Russian conscripts. Malashchuk wanted to mock this. People tried to pity these dead Russian soldiers who were coming on to Ukrainian land Thisromantic idea that you can goeven further than empathising with the victim but empathising with the enemy. It seems so sublime, so sophisticated. Its hard to tell if hes being sarcastic.
Zvyagintseva and Malashchuk both make work about war but in different ways. If you are in a country at war, he explains, and youre doing art, your art will always be about war. So even if you paint a vase on a windowsill, this work will definitely be about war because what the fuck are you doingpainting a vase on a windowsill. I laugh. He doesnt.
Anton Saenkos photograph of the wandering moose
Malashchuk tells me theres a lotof resentment in Ukraine (though Isuspect he might be referring to the self-resentment popularly known as guilt); that people alwaysbelieve they can domore. There is a ladder of different resentments, he says. Forinstance, you left Ukraine, so you feel resentment that you are notin your country. If you are in western Ukraine you feel resentment that other people suffer more. If you are living in the east, you feel resentment that you are not a soldier. If you are a soldier, you feel resentment that you are not on the frontline. If you are in the trenches, you feel resentment because you didnt die. Its never-ending.
With three hours to go before I depart, I opt to spend what remains of my stay at a rave. Before the curfew, K41, a club housed in a former brewery, would have been open until Monday morning. Now, only on Saturdays, it gets going at midday, people are spangled by 5pm, then it closes at 10:45pm. Its the only dedicated queer club in the capital and was intended as a rival to Berlins Berghain. People dress in dark meshand half-frame sunnies. Regulars have had to weather difficult circumstances. K41 has survived Covid, drone attacks, evenblockades by the far right.
At the door, they forgive the fact that I dont really match the dress code and let me in. Theres standardentry rules: be respectful, no photos, etc. Though one stands out: no sudden loud noises. Theresalso a mandatory donation towards the military notsomething Im used to seeing inspaces such as this.
K41 asked that I keep reporting to a minimum once inside, which I respect. All Ill tell you is that I couldnt help thinking that the muscles on show may soon be put to grimmer use, and that, amazingly, despite all this death and carnage, people carry on dancing to techno chuggers, getting fucked up, and making out with each other just like they always did, and will continue todo for as long as they can.
