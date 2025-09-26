24 hours in Kyiv | Observer

Its dark, he replies, but if you have Starlink [Elon Musks satellite network]It's perfect. You can watch the news on YouTube and how the world lives on Tiktok, but it's probably only 1% of the time especially you are preparing for another attack. The soldier said to me, after having lived hell, he is not afraid of death. Almost all soldiers have already died in these trenches.

I have two studio visits scheduled for my final hours in Kyiv. Its instructive to speak with artists; days after a crisis, the best quotes come from first responders, but years later the imaginatively minded have begun to intuit the world around them. The first visit is to the home of Anna Zvyagintseva, who sits in the half-light in a jumper and trousers and a pair of thick woollen socks. This is her family home. In 2023 she moved back to Kyiv from the safety of the Netherlands. She moved back for many reasons; in part, because she wanted to be closer to people she loved.

When the full-scale invasion happened, she says, I realised that, until the end of my days, all of my works will deal with the topic of war. It occupies everything. You cant plan properly, your friends can be gone Somehow, I need to deal with it in my practice.

Sometimes, Kyiv feels to Zvyagintseva as it always did; the bars are full, particularly in the city But she finds the contrast between this and the capitals scars disturbing. In the Lukianivska metro area, for instance, the entire station and the surrounding area have been destroyed. People suspect its because theres an underground weapons factory many layers beneath the street. Local people have renamed it Shahed-ivska, after the drones.

We discuss how there are two levels to living in Kyiv; on the surface, people get on with their lives, but theres something else beneath that keeps bubbling up in the form of fear and anger and exhaustion. You see sad women, crying women on the phone, she says. For sure, the mood is different When I came back from the Netherlands, I was probably more sensitive to that. But in order to survive, your skin becomes hard.

Max in the Army from Lesia Khomenkos exhibition Imaginary Distance, on show at the Pinchuk Art Centre

Artists such as Zvyagintseva have felt pressure to be of more use to the war effort. When the full-scale invasion began, she was paralysed. She didnt know how she could make art any more. But then I thought: OK, what does war try to do? It tries to kill, and if it cant kill, it tries to freeze people How can serving a coffee stop the war? How can making a drawing stop the war?

For days, Zvyagintseva could not cook for her kids. It was only when her daughter asked her for fresh food that something clicked. I realised I had stopped being a normal mother and thats what they want. The enemy wants this That [realisation] helped me jump from my depression after that, I worked a lot. Dignity has returned.

The second studio I visit belongs to a very different artist. While Zvyagintsevas work often explores forgotten moments of everyday life, Yarema Malashchuk makes bold video work with his collaborator Roman Khimei (who has a side job with the ministry of foreign affairs). The pair often film themselves pretending to be dead Russians. For a recent show in Slovenia, they exhibited a new film in which they found a young boy from Zaporizhzhia who had fled to Poland and allowed him to revisit his home in the form of a military-grade robot reconnaissance dog.

Malashchuk explains how the idea to play dead on film was inspired by western liberals attempting to empathise with Russian conscripts. Malashchuk wanted to mock this. People tried to pity these dead Russian soldiers who were coming on to Ukrainian land Thisromantic idea that you can goeven further than empathising with the victim but empathising with the enemy. It seems so sublime, so sophisticated. Its hard to tell if hes being sarcastic.

Zvyagintseva and Malashchuk both make work about war but in different ways. If you are in a country at war, he explains, and youre doing art, your art will always be about war. So even if you paint a vase on a windowsill, this work will definitely be about war because what the fuck are you doingpainting a vase on a windowsill. I laugh. He doesnt.

Anton Saenkos photograph of the wandering moose Malashchuk tells me theres a lotof resentment in Ukraine (though Isuspect he might be referring to the self-resentment popularly known as guilt); that people alwaysbelieve they can domore. There is a ladder of different resentments, he says. Forinstance, you left Ukraine, so you feel resentment that you are notin your country. If you are in western Ukraine you feel resentment that other people suffer more. If you are living in the east, you feel resentment that you are not a soldier. If you are a soldier, you feel resentment that you are not on the frontline. If you are in the trenches, you feel resentment because you didnt die. Its never-ending. With three hours to go before I depart, I opt to spend what remains of my stay at a rave. Before the curfew, K41, a club housed in a former brewery, would have been open until Monday morning. Now, only on Saturdays, it gets going at midday, people are spangled by 5pm, then it closes at 10:45pm. Its the only dedicated queer club in the capital and was intended as a rival to Berlins Berghain. People dress in dark meshand half-frame sunnies. Regulars have had to weather difficult circumstances. K41 has survived Covid, drone attacks, evenblockades by the far right. At the door, they forgive the fact that I dont really match the dress code and let me in. Theres standardentry rules: be respectful, no photos, etc. Though one stands out: no sudden loud noises. Theresalso a mandatory donation towards the military notsomething Im used to seeing inspaces such as this. K41 asked that I keep reporting to a minimum once inside, which I respect. All Ill tell you is that I couldnt help thinking that the muscles on show may soon be put to grimmer use, and that, amazingly, despite all this death and carnage, people carry on dancing to techno chuggers, getting fucked up, and making out with each other just like they always did, and will continue todo for as long as they can.

