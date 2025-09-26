Donald Trump imposes 100% tariffs on brand pharmaceuticals





The United States will impose a 100% rate of imports of brand pharmaceuticals or patented from October 1, unless a pharmaceutical company built a manufacturing plant in the United States, said President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“There will therefore be no rate on these pharmaceutical products if the construction has started,” said Trump on Truth Social.

Pharmaceutical drugs imported into the United States have already been slapped with a 25% rate in May.

The President said that the new price for any brand or patented pharmaceutical product would apply to all imports, unless the company has already inaugurated a manufacturing plant in the United States.

In July, Trump threatened to hit medication manufacturers with a rate of up to 200% if they did not move manufacturing in the United States.

Pharmaceutical products are one of the best export markets for Australia to the United States, worth around 1.6 billion dollars in 2023-24.

CSL's signaling is seen at the CSL World Headquarters and the Research and Development Center in Melbourne, Monday August 21, 2023. (AAP: James Ross)

Australian company actively monitoring

However, a large part of these exports concern an Australian company, CSL, which sends large quantities of plasma and other blood products to the United States.

In a press release, CSL told ABC News that he was aware of the prices and actively monitored other announcements.

“In addition to Australian CSL installations, we have a very important United States manufacturing footprint,” he said.

“We are already expanding our American capacities to meet the growing demand for our therapies and we have announced a new expansion of new significant capital investments over the next five years.”

Australian farmers are already losing export trade

Farmers say that the decrease in yields is still the reason why the $ 4 billion a year of non -tariff barriers must be addressed.

“According to the directives of the previous market, we do not expect any material impact of these prices.”

The company, which also manufactures vaccines, already has a production capacity in the United States, with around 19,000 people employed there.

This includes hundreds of blood collection centers, a plasma processing installation in Illinois and a vaccine factory in North Carolina.

Several large pharmaceutical companies based here previously declared to ABC News that they would not be affected because they did not export to the United States.

The pharmaceutical company Clarity, which strives to improve results for cancer patients, said its programs “would remain not affected by the prices imposed at 100% of American states”.

“Clarity also confirms that all of its manufacturers of isotopes and drugs for its American clinical trial sites are located in the United States,” he said in a statement.

Loading…

“By building a fully integrated supply chain from the production of high volume isotopes to the manufacture of centralized products, the supply of ready-to-use diagnostics to imaging sites in each state of the United States in time and demand, clarity aims to build a model that is impermeable to current political dynamics.”

Pharmaceutical companies Neurren and Telix were also contacted for comments.

In 2024, the United States imported nearly $ 233 billion ($ 357 billion) into pharmaceuticals, according to its census office.

The pricing prospect could potentially increase the costs of Medicare and Medicaid in the United States.

“Deeply concerning”: opposition leader

The head of the opposition, Sussan Ley, said that the coalition firmly opposed the taxation of prices.

“It is deeply worrying that Australian pharmaceutical exporters will be subject to harmful tariff provisions from October 1,” she wrote in a statement.

“The 100% announced price today endangers this critical trade in danger, as well as the jobs of the thousands of people it employs and the savings of the Australians have invested in this sector.” Loading …

But Dr Felicity DEANE, a trade law expert at Queensland University, said the details of the prices should not affect access to drugs here.

“In terms of access to drugs in Australia, that will not affect us,” she said.

“The president cannot impose a price and expect changes to be put in place in Australia. This will not affect our PBS.

“There are suggestions that PBS could use efficiency gains, but that will not bring them out. This will come from our own processes.”

She said the details were “still blurred”.

“I think that an ad on Truth Social really does not give us all the details we potentially need,” she told ABC News Channel.

“Certainly not the details we need to make major financial decisions.”

Prices imposed on heavy vehicles, kitchen cabinets

Trump said the United States would also impose 25% prices on heavy trucks and 50% of prices on kitchen cabinets.

He said that new heavy truck rates were to protect manufacturers from “unfair external competition” and support locally manufactured vehicles.

Donald Trump has imposed prices on pharmaceutical products unless they build an American manufacturing plant. (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)

“Large truck companies manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others, will be protected from the assault on external interruptions,” said Trump.

Trump also said that he would start to charge a 50% rate on bathroom vanities and a 30% price on padded furniture next week.

The new prices on the kitchen, the bathroom and some furniture was due to enormous import levels that injured local manufacturers, Trump said.

“Reason is the large-scale” flood “of these products in the United States by other external countries,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has long declared that prices are the key to forcing investments in national factories.

But experts warn that prices will lead to inflation.

In the midst of Trump's prices, Chalmers must repeat what Keating did in the 80s

Treasurer Jim Chalmers must find a way to repeat what Paul Keating did in the 1980s and raise productivity.

“We have started to see the prices of goods showing up in higher inflation,” warned the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell during a recent press conference.

He added that the higher costs for goods represented “most” or “or potentially” all “of the increase in inflation levels this year.

The consumer price index has already increased to 2.9% in the United States in the last 12 months, against an annual rate of 2.3% in April when Trump launched a set of import taxes.

But Mr. Trump does not agree on inflation.

“There is no inflation,” he told journalists on Thursday.

“We have incredible success.”

ABC / Son

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-26/trump-100pc-tariff-on-drugs-us-politics-/105820198 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos