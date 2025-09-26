Although President Trump was accused of Picker alwaysHe did not save pressure on countries from Iran to Venezuela. In recent months, however, Trump has constantly released a country: China. Since the end of spring, Trump has made a concession after the concession to the secretary general of the Communist Party Xi Jinping and has not obtained little in return.

The transition to concessions was launched by the rise of President Trumps on his favorite economic tool: prices. Trump began his second term with a series of tariff climbing against China. In mid-resource, however, he had largely fell in exchange. . .Nothing. Beijing simply lowered his prices where they had been before. Big words from the United StatesOpen the Chinese markethave been revealed as nonsense.

Instead, the United States has become dominant. With import prices and market access to the Chinese resistance, Trump has tried to try to reduce the trade deficit by giving the People's Republic of China (PRC) what it wants: American technology. This is not a new attitude for the president. In his first mandate, he rejected national security as an unacceptableexcuseTo block exports to the PRC.

Then they were jet engines, now its information technologies. Nvidia obtained authorization to export a chip, the H20, previously noted to the PRC. But Beijing quickly rejected the H20. The company then started to chat with the Trump administration to sell a version of The Blackwell, a more advanced chip. President Trump hassuggested that it will allowThis.

In light of the behavior of presidents in the first term as well as the decision of the July administrations ofAllow the export of flea design softwareIt is probably that a blackwell variant will be sold to China soon.Good 15 years. President Trump quickly started this term by giving RPC exactly what she wants.

The semiconductors were called the new oil. Trump also promotes China with regard to the old oil. The United States has imposed an additional 25% rate on India, citing imports of Russian oil, even ifChinese importsRussian oil regularlygo beyond Indian imports. Beijing makes no price for these, just speak.

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed sanctions on the RPC for the import of Iran, but it isdo not applythem. The president does not seem to be attached to these sanctions, displaying thisChina can buy Iranian oil.

The Trump administration does not only manage to apply the American law on Chinese oil purchases, but also to bypass the tiktok law. The congress has designed legislation to maximize the power of the presidents to force a rapid divestment of Tiktok. Trump has now delayed this deadline (illegally) Again, wasting its own lever effect. Although the White House haspraised an agreementBeijing has still not explicitly agreed to the conditions.

Then there is Taiwan. Trump was a frequent critic of the island, saying that Taiwan stole our flea business and gives us nothing. In the meantime, TrumpinsistmentThat Xi Jinping told him that he would not go Taiwan as long as you are president. Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that President Trump has been more difficult in Taiwan than China in recent months.

This summer, the White House told Taipei that she would prefer the president of the Taiwans Lai CHING-TEno transitthrough New York. The Pentagon, meanwhile,rejected the visitThe Minister of Taiwans of National Defense Wellington Koo for discussions on defense policies in Washington, demanding rather than more junior counterparts meet in Alaska.

More importantly, Trumpwould have rejectedA weapon sale package of $ 400 million intended for Taiwan. Although the first Trump administration has accelerated the process of selling weapons with Taiwan, this administration seems to slow down, in accordance with its desire to avoid tensions with China. The military balance in East Asia is at risk and Pentagon officials insist that American weapons sales should be addressed to Taiwan rather than in Ukraine, but Trump sells less to Taipei.

Joe Biden said once any policy was personal. This certainly seems to describe the captivation of Trumps by XI. HenoteThink of President XI: Central Casting, a brilliant guy he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron iron. Smart, shiny, perfect.

At home, where Chinese managed the economy and continuous political purges raise doubts about its choices, Xi does not seem as intelligent as for Trump.