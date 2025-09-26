Resultallation of the statues of Trump and Epstein refused after its withdrawal





A 12 -foot statue representing President Trump holding the hand of the sexual trafficker, sentenced Jeffrey Epstein, appeared in the National Mall in Washington, DC on Tuesday morning and was removed by the National Park Service less than 24 hours later.

The saga, which went around the television at the end of the evening this week, did not stop there.

Thursday, the group responsible for creating the statue, an anonymous collective of satirical activists called The Secret Handshake, said that the National Park Service refused a second license to reinstall the controversial statue, which presented a plaque reading, we celebrate the link between President Donald J. Trump and his nearest friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

The statue was deleted because it did not comply with the license issued, the spokesman for the Interior Department, the spokesperson for the Interior Department, said in CNN on Wednesday, citing a height gap.

The statue, bronze painted by spraying and entitled Best Friends Forever, was removed Wednesday at 5.30 am, said Carol Flaisher, an official of the location based in DC who had been contracted by Secret Handshake to obtain the appropriate permit for the statue.

It is a job that Flaisher says that she has done for cinema and television throughout her 40-year career, and she has never seen an authorized display on the National Mall removed, she said. If there are problems with the license, the NPS is required to give the applicant a 24 -hour notice to correct the error before taking measures. This opinion was not given, says Flaisher.

We have been doing this for so long. I never had it rejected, never, never said Flaisher. I have never been thrown from the property. I have never heard of such a thing. And they did it at 5:30 am. … I wonder why they did that.

On Wednesday, around noon, Flaisher says that she presented a request for a new permit this time for a demonstration. This type of permit generally has a 24 -hour turnaround, and Flaisher says that an employee of NPS told him that she would have the new license in this period.

While Flaisher was trying to obtain a second license, the members of Secret Handshake worked to recover their art.

The statue of best friends forever, featuring President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding his hand, was damaged when he was withdrawn Wednesday morning by the National Park Service.

(Secret handshake)

The statue was not treated with kind when it is withdrawn, said the representative of the secret handshake, who asked not to be appointed in accordance with the anonymous nature of group activism. The statue was in several pieces, with heads and knees broken in half. The group spent several hours repairing, rebuilding and sticking them together, said the representative. It looks pretty cool, to be honest. He was a little messed up, but in an interesting way.

The Times reviewed a video taken by the safety of groups which shows workers reversing the statue in the dark and removing it.

Freedom of expression. There is Trump, there is Epstein, a passer -by can be heard. Taxpayers' audiences.

The damaged statue was stuck together.

(Secret handshake)

Throughout Thursday, the representative of the secret handshake said, we were told that we were told [of the permit]Its approved, its approved, its approved.

Flaisher called a little afternoon and was informed that the license had not been issued, but the person with whom she spoke did not know why. An hour later, she tried again and this time, she was told, no, you will not receive a license, she said. She pushed back and asked who she could talk to, but no one would talk to her.

Absolute silence. No one reminded me of anything. No answer. You do not have a license. There is no reason, said Flaisher. It must come from a very high place because Nobodys speaks.

The NPS has not yet responded to a request for a comment on the reasons why a new license has been refused or why the secret handshake was not warned over 24 hours before the deletion of the statue.

The representative of Secret Handshake, who was responsible for four other political satirical statues on the National Mall, notably Poop Desk, an artistic installation in bronze featuring a bunch of excrement on the former lecturer of the Nancy Pelose Desk Chamber, says that the group is currently considering doing what to do with its statue distributed best friends.

The representative said that the group hires security to protect its work at the shopping center, such as mandated by the license, and that their security was in place on Thursday afternoon, preparing for the statue to be installed for the second time.

They took the video … and the quantity of unmarked cars, service cars, city police and giant trucks ready to transport it if we decided to place it anyway. … Wow. They were ready, said the representative. There were at least 10 vehicles.

The question of whether the statue will be authorized to be replaced comes in the midst of a fierce debate on freedom of expression in America which was launched by the ABCS suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! After the actor weighed on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

